Proud to work at St. Peter's Health

We are the medical staff at St. Peter’s Health, a diverse group of physicians and advanced practice providers from around the country. While some of us are homegrown, raising our families in the community that helped to raise us, we all choose to make Helena our home because we share a great love for this community. We feel a strong sense of responsibility to provide great care to everyone who lives here.

Over the last few years, we have come a long way in developing a robust medical community and health system here in Helena. The medical staff has been given the opportunity to work together with our board and administration to nurture and grow our team through our own physician-governed processes. We have been handed the reins, so to speak, to motivate each other to practice in the best ways that we can. We are encouraged to stay abreast with innovative and emerging medical research, and we are constantly looking for ways to advance the art and science of medicine in Helena. As a result of this partnership, we have built integrity and trust among our team, and we’ve set the bar higher to improve care for all of our patients.