Protecting rural Montanans from devastating medical debt

We are not alone. Americans consistently rank out-of-pocket costs as one of their biggest concerns in the health care space, with recent polling from Consumers for Quality Care putting that number at 57%. The rise in out-of-pocket costs have created a spike in bankruptcies, with approximately two-thirds of bankruptcies in America linked to medical expenses like hospitalizations and/or wages lost due to sickness or caretaking.

Coming out of the pandemic, that number could very well increase as families manage longer-term recovery, specialized care, and face the threat of surprise bills and out-of-pocket costs that could force them further into debt.

Fortunately, state policymakers have taken action in recent years to eliminate sources of medical debt, including the most aggressive surprise bills. At the federal level, policymakers took action in December 2020 to protect consumers from surprise bills, and by 2022, there will be strong rules and oversight on this issue. But the work is not yet finished. Alongside legislation, our leaders need to work towards ending financially toxic debt collection practices. This is particularly important in states like Montana where the impact of medical debt has a disproportionate impact on rural and Native residents and their communities.