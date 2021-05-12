Protecting rural Montanans from devastating medical debt

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit every corner of the United States. Rural areas have been greatly impacted, experiencing almost double the number of daily cases per 100,000 compared to major cities (32 to 17). Lack of access to care, made worse by the shuttering of rural hospitals, forced too many families to travel hundreds of miles to facilities, costing lifesaving time and burdening many with debt — from travel expenses to surprise bills for critical treatments.
Here in Montana, our state’s small and frontier counties were hit with some of the highest infection rates per capita in the country. For Native communities in rural and reservation areas, underfunded facilities and health disparities resulted in emergency-level rates of illness and loss. Thanks to Medicaid expansion, we have not lost any rural hospitals here in Montana since 2010, but our families still struggle with distances and access to care, and with increasing medical expenses and debt. An estimated 222,000 Montana adults report having difficulty covering normal household expenses. In 2015, 27% of non-elderly Montana adults were burdened with medical debt.
In my work on health care access and COVID response across the state — from Glendive to Blackfeet Nation, distance to care and medical costs consistently emerge as our communities’ top concerns. Stories of bankruptcies, loss and having to choose between medical costs and paying the bills, are heartbreakingly common.
We are not alone. Americans consistently rank out-of-pocket costs as one of their biggest concerns in the health care space, with recent polling from Consumers for Quality Care putting that number at 57%. The rise in out-of-pocket costs have created a spike in bankruptcies, with approximately two-thirds of bankruptcies in America linked to medical expenses like hospitalizations and/or wages lost due to sickness or caretaking.
Coming out of the pandemic, that number could very well increase as families manage longer-term recovery, specialized care, and face the threat of surprise bills and out-of-pocket costs that could force them further into debt.
Fortunately, state policymakers have taken action in recent years to eliminate sources of medical debt, including the most aggressive surprise bills. At the federal level, policymakers took action in December 2020 to protect consumers from surprise bills, and by 2022, there will be strong rules and oversight on this issue. But the work is not yet finished. Alongside legislation, our leaders need to work towards ending financially toxic debt collection practices. This is particularly important in states like Montana where the impact of medical debt has a disproportionate impact on rural and Native residents and their communities.
With the possibility of future pandemic events, it’s on our leaders to work harder to support our rural communities, both in Montana, and around the country. This includes returning health facilities to rural communities, ending practices like surprise billing, and bringing down all health care costs, most importantly out-of-pocket costs. This is necessary to ensure the health of all Americans.