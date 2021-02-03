Protecting Montana homeowners

You arrive home from work and realize your house has flooded from a burst pipe. Fortunately, you have insurance. Your insurance company pays the claim but follows this up with a notice of non-renewal on the policy because you also had a hail claim 30 years ago.

With two losses on your record and non-renewal, you now must find replacement insurance, which will be expensive, or worse, not available.

Under Montana law, insurance companies cannot deny renewal because of a single claim but, there is no limit on how far back in your history they will search. The concept of reviewing claims history is to help predict future risk. However, is a decade, or multiple decades, or even longer a reasonable indicator of future risk?

We do not believe so.

House Bill 195, carried by Rep. Ricci, will solve this problem by limiting an insurance company's look-back window to seven years. This commonsense approach will protect consumers, allow better access to preferred insurance companies, and create more affordable rates.