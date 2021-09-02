Protecting grizzly habitat

Add to the “road removal” deception that in the Ripley project, the Forest Service is doing what it often does when it finds illegal roads — it simply adds the 11 miles of “undetermined roads” to the forest road system — and then argues there are no effects to grizzlies or other wildlife since the roads are already on the ground.

Likewise, despite claiming the new logging roads it intends to bulldoze in are “temporary,” unless they are fully removed by recontouring, illegal motorized use will occur after the project ends. Then, despite the continued illegal use of the supposedly “closed” roads, the agency will add them back into the system as legitimate for the next logging project.

Given this well-documented pattern, the Forest Service and the Fish and Wildlife Service must determine whether the 11 miles of roads were “temporary roads” from past logging projects, monitor illegal use to determine whether berms, gates and other barriers are actually effective as closures, and then honestly tell the public whether the new roads constructed for this project will become “undetermined roads” in the future.