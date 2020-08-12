Protect and respect wildlife

Given the times, if we are to recognize anything, it should be our interconnection with other species. Mess with nature, abuse it, exploit it, and there will be repercussions. Scientists tell us we are in the sixth mass extinction. This time because of us.
Thanks to Canada, 1,000 swift fox were reintroduced to Alberta and Saskatchewan at a cost of $5 million. Some crossed into Montana where they had been extirpated during the mass campaigns to eradicate wolves and other predators. One hundred eighty swift fox were introduced onto the Blackfoot and Fort Peck Indian Reservations.
By 2001, swift fox showed enough promise they were removed as ESA candidates. Montana’s estimated 221 swift fox population in 2000-2001 increased to 523 by the 2004-2005 international census. A number not to be seen again.
At trappers’ request, Montana FWP opened a swift fox trapping season in 2010. Quotas went from 20, to 30, to 10. Over 100 swift fox have been reported trapped in the last nine seasons.
By 2014-2015, preliminary estimates were only 175 swift fox remaining. Final figures estimated 347, a 34% decline from 2005. Estimates for 2018 are unknown.
In Canada, swift fox are protected and trapping them is prohibited. In Montana, the few who trap swift fox reportedly do it for the notoriety. There is no market for their fur. Swift fox weigh 5 pounds and are easy to trap.
Swift fox feed predominantly on rodents and insects, benefiting the surrounding agricultural lands. They pair for life, start breeding late December, and produce one annual litter of two – six which are tended by both parents. They disperse in the fall and again prior to breeding.
We were assured given the trapping quotas and plugging in numbers there was no risk of extinction to swift fox in Montana within the next 100 years. However, more than numbers dictate a healthy population. Swift fox are negatively impacted by agriculture, severe winters, low precipitation, low prey abundance, predation, interspecific competition, topography, and are shot, trapped, poisoned, and run over. Species need a large enough gene pool to avoid interbreeding. They need connectivity with other populations for their viability and to avoid extinction.
Research finds swift fox in Montana’s northern region do not seem to be reproducing enough individuals to disperse and recolonize. Separated by 350 kilometers, swift fox in the south-eastern part of Montana are not reproducing and not staying. The indicators that removed the swift fox from ESA protections no longer appear applicable, at least not in Montana. Public comments submitted 40:1 to close trapping swift fox. Trap modification avoids swift fox captures 100%.
For 2020, FWP instead proposed expanding the swift fox trapping boundary east to abut the Fork Peck Indian Reservation, north to the Canadian border and ending the season earlier, i.e. Jan. 15. Swift fox are basically gone from the reservation. Scientists suggest drought in combination with other limiting factors could further threaten swift fox.
While swift fox are representative of the dwindling grasslands, beaver are nature’s hydro-engineers. Beaver are the gate keepers for water resources and have earned the distinction, central to all life. Beaver create wetlands that an estimated 85% of all wildlife are dependent on and 50% of North America's threatened or endangered species. Only 2% of the land out west are wetlands.
Scientists say we are in a climate crisis. The USFWS states, “Beaver are being hailed as one of the most cost effective and sustainable solutions for ecological restoration and climate change resilience.”
Yet, Montana permits unlimited and unreported trapping of beaver for recreational purposes 5 ½ to nine months of the year dependent on the region. Most of the state is the latter. One-third of Montana trappers who returned the voluntary trapping survey reported trapping 20,000 beaver in Montana in three recent years. Non-lethal devices are proving to be cost effective and long standing in mitigating conflicts with beaver.
The impacts of climate change will make COVID-19 look like a cake walk. We must protect and respect wildlife. If not for them, then for us, for our children. Swift fox pelt price? $7. U.S. reintroduction costs? $950 - $5300/swift fox. The costs of extinction?
What will be our legacy?
KC York is founder and president of Trap Free Montana Public Lands (TFMPL) and Trap Free Montana.
