Protect and respect wildlife

Given the times, if we are to recognize anything, it should be our interconnection with other species. Mess with nature, abuse it, exploit it, and there will be repercussions. Scientists tell us we are in the sixth mass extinction. This time because of us.

Thanks to Canada, 1,000 swift fox were reintroduced to Alberta and Saskatchewan at a cost of $5 million. Some crossed into Montana where they had been extirpated during the mass campaigns to eradicate wolves and other predators. One hundred eighty swift fox were introduced onto the Blackfoot and Fort Peck Indian Reservations.

By 2001, swift fox showed enough promise they were removed as ESA candidates. Montana’s estimated 221 swift fox population in 2000-2001 increased to 523 by the 2004-2005 international census. A number not to be seen again.

At trappers’ request, Montana FWP opened a swift fox trapping season in 2010. Quotas went from 20, to 30, to 10. Over 100 swift fox have been reported trapped in the last nine seasons.

By 2014-2015, preliminary estimates were only 175 swift fox remaining. Final figures estimated 347, a 34% decline from 2005. Estimates for 2018 are unknown.