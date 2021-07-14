Proposed westside subdivision has flawed traffic plan

A recent article on the proposed West Side Major Subdivision in the Independent Record did not adequately state the traffic concerns expressed by the area residents, or the facts surrounding the proposed traffic system.
Residents are only opposed to the developer’s proposed traffic system, and not to the subdivision itself. This is because they are dismayed by the developer’s plan to route all the newly generated traffic from a major subdivision through the existing neighborhood streets, and by the reduction in safety and quality of life that the additional traffic will cause in the Kessler Elementary School area.
Granite Street is the only connection to Euclid (Highway 12) for the last several blocks of Helena's Upper West Side, causing the Kessler School area to become congested well beyond the average Helena neighborhood. Our city leaders realized this in 2002 when they voted to reduce the zoning of the Overlook Estates subdivision from five blocks of high-density housing to three blocks, plus two blocks of single-family housing.
Now, with the proposal of the 170-unit West Side Major Subdivision, in addition to other housing built in recent years, we are asked to believe the same streets will handle at least 2000 more vehicular trips each day than what was permitted in 2002.
On July 3, the Helena IR reported that the developer’s traffic impact study concludes the area streets can withstand the additional traffic. They failed to mention that Save Helena Westside, a local community interest group, hired one of the most respected professional engineering firms in the state of Montana to review the traffic study.
This review uncovered several critical flaws in the developer’s traffic impact study that greatly underestimate the negative effects of the proposed traffic system.
One problem with the developer's traffic study arises from using an adjacent growth rate for Euclid/Highway 12 that is 2.5 times lower than what is projected in the Greater Helena Area Long Range Transportation Plan. The adjacent growth rate used for Hauser Boulevard is 7 to 9 times lower than what the long-range transportation plan projects. Another fatal flaw is the claim that Knight Street -- the shortest path to Euclid -- will receive only 20% of the newly generated traffic from the development. The engineering staff who reviewed the study estimated 50-70% will use Knight Street. Also, the future impact to the intersection of Euclid/Highway 12 and Granite Street is greatly understated, which could leave the taxpayers responsible for costly upgrades.
A proper traffic system for the new subdivision must carry the newly generated traffic directly to Euclid/Highway 12 and not increase the congestion on the existing neighborhood streets. That might increase the cost for the developer, but it will prevent the Helena taxpayers from bearing even higher costs after the subdivision is built.
The developer seems quite willing to advertise all the fine things being considered for the new subdivision, such as varied types of new housing, walking trails, and works of art by local artists. Why shouldn’t the developer show the same level of consideration to the area residents by implementing a proper traffic system? This is the question that the residents are asking our city leaders.
Anyone wanting more information should email Save Helena Westside at savehelenawestside@gmail.com.
Forrest Zimmerman
Secretary of Save Helena Westside