Proposed westside subdivision has flawed traffic plan

A recent article on the proposed West Side Major Subdivision in the Independent Record did not adequately state the traffic concerns expressed by the area residents, or the facts surrounding the proposed traffic system.

Residents are only opposed to the developer’s proposed traffic system, and not to the subdivision itself. This is because they are dismayed by the developer’s plan to route all the newly generated traffic from a major subdivision through the existing neighborhood streets, and by the reduction in safety and quality of life that the additional traffic will cause in the Kessler Elementary School area.

Granite Street is the only connection to Euclid (Highway 12) for the last several blocks of Helena's Upper West Side, causing the Kessler School area to become congested well beyond the average Helena neighborhood. Our city leaders realized this in 2002 when they voted to reduce the zoning of the Overlook Estates subdivision from five blocks of high-density housing to three blocks, plus two blocks of single-family housing.

Now, with the proposal of the 170-unit West Side Major Subdivision, in addition to other housing built in recent years, we are asked to believe the same streets will handle at least 2000 more vehicular trips each day than what was permitted in 2002.