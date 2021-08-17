Proposed STEP tax puts business at risk

Imagine that you have built a successful business, be it a main street business, farm, or ranch, through hard work, smart decisions and a little bit of luck.

You also plan to pass this going concern on to your heirs with as little disruption as possible. To accomplish this you have spent time, effort and money developing an estate plan. Now enter the Sensible Taxation and Equity (STEP) Act and all of your planning is out the window. Because the STEP Act would be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2021, you cannot even plan to mitigate its impacts.

What is in the STEP Act and how could this affect you?

The act is part of President Biden’s American Families Plan and was introduced by a group of progressive senators. The proposal creates a new tax on the increase in value of owned assets when they are passed from the owner to heirs. The Act would also eliminate stepped-up basis for heirs, a feature of tax law for decades and an important feature to current tax law. Stepped-up basis allows heirs to use the value of an asset at the time they inherit it as the basis for taxation if they later sell the asset.

If you bought a farm 40 years ago for $100,000 and due to its location, it has development or recreation value, it now may be worth millions. That gain can only be realized if you sell the land and cease doing business.