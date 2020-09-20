Proposed Helena Valley zoning goes too far

The concerns I have noted are just some of the reasons why I cannot support this Helena Valley Zoning Proposal. I firmly believe, we must be careful on over-regulating individuals and our society as a whole because we will lose the incentive to grow and develop. The key to a great government is to include all stake holders to the “table”, not just allow a few members of society to direct. Thus, I urge less government and more individual property rights with responsibility/education of sound property management/growth. This will continue to keep our county a fantastic place to live and raise our families and allow our county government to properly manage growth.