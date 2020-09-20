Proposed Helena Valley zoning goes too far

I have been a resident in Lewis and Clark County all my life and am raising my family here. During this time, I have seen Helena grow and change for the better. I realize that we all must help direct and incentivize good planning and stewardship with property ownership and development. The current subdivision laws and sanitary regulations have shown to greatly help this. Our county does have areas of concern for flooding, lack of quality water, public access, fire concerns and high density growth adjacent to the city.
However, the proposed new Helena Valley Zoning Regulations go too far and thus I oppose for the following reasons:
1) Emergency areas of concerns have not been isolated. I do not believe in blanketing areas and ending up with unnecessary limitations.
2) Limits tract/lot area size for large tracts of land for further development. We already have the following protective measures to not over subdivide, for example:
A) Limitations of water rights/usage set by the DNRC for each existing tracts of land,
B) County Subdivision Regulations,
C) County Certificate of Survey Review Committee process,
D) Requirements/regulations for land use and development set by the state Department of Environmental Quality,
E) Requirements /regulations of the Subdivision and Platting Act of Montana,
F) Existing site constraints,
G) Existing Zoning Districts, Covenants, Easements, etc..
3) Limits the use of Exempt Certificate of Surveys. The zoning limits examples such as:
A) Boundary Relocations (if not conforming to area size),
B) Family Transfers (if not conforming to area size).
These exempt COS’s as noted above have protective measures already. The existing review process for these surveys are already reviewed and consideration is given for each and every one.
4) Adds additional county oversite/restrictions/fees to Non-Conforming Exempt Certificate of Surveys. The current application process works very well with County Survey Review Committee.
5) Boundaries proposed divide Ries Family Homestead into two different districts, why? This homestead has no constraints to water/access/fire/soils/etc., thus the proposed zoning does not fit the area for growth and development. Therefore, the proposed zoning becomes a control measure not a planning one.
6) Restricts landowner ability to use/develop land the way they see fit and removes one of fundamental rights of ownership. The current Landowners’ purchased the property without these new restrictions/limitations, but now has them forced on them without consent. This is not a just process. I do realize in areas of emergency/concern the county may impose protection measures such as zoning with sound science/studies to warrant the new restrictions/oversight, but I feel they are already doing this legally through the existing subdivision and survey review process.
The concerns I have noted are just some of the reasons why I cannot support this Helena Valley Zoning Proposal. I firmly believe, we must be careful on over-regulating individuals and our society as a whole because we will lose the incentive to grow and develop. The key to a great government is to include all stake holders to the “table”, not just allow a few members of society to direct. Thus, I urge less government and more individual property rights with responsibility/education of sound property management/growth. This will continue to keep our county a fantastic place to live and raise our families and allow our county government to properly manage growth.
Please join with the hundreds of other professionals opposing the zoning on Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. at Best Western Great Northern Hotel Conference Center and via Zoom. You can also call or email the planning department to express your concerns @ 406-447-8374 or email planning@lccountymt.gov.
Christopher J. Ries is the president of Ries Land and Livestock.
