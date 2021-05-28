Promises broken, and a session wasted

That bipartisan victory was only a temporary one, as language from the bill was pulled and amended into a completely unrelated piece of legislation in the waning days of the session with no public review. Ultimately, the public uproar against the bill proved too strong for NorthWestern Energy and its champions in the Republican caucus, and the legislation failed to pass.

When it came to energy policy, the 67th Legislative Session will go down as a wasted session. Democrats fought hard to find common ground to move legislation that would have cut red tape, lower costs, and create jobs, while Republicans abandoned their campaign promises to shill for large utilities and corporations. In the end, we ended up back where we started, successful in beating back the worst of the bills we faced, but unable to move the ball forward to deliver for Montanans.

An example of what we would have liked to get done was found in House Bill 448. It would have allowed small businesses, schools, and libraries to install larger rooftop solar systems than current law permits to both meet power needs and create more high-paying jobs in Montana’s growing solar power industry. It would also have lowered power bills. The bill had a promising start, moving out of the Energy committee with unanimous support, and garnering 86 votes, easily passing out of the House.