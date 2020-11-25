Project aims to end Montana teacher shortage

Here is what the project promises aspiring teachers:

• A Masters in Teaching from MSU and a Montana teaching license in just 15 months (students may request a longer time frame). All coursework completed online.

• Robust financial support to cover tuition for in-state students and provide a modest source of income for the duration of the program.

• A "teaching residency" where the teacher-in-training is placed in the classroom of a qualified teacher for an academic year.

• New teacher mentoring and support during the first two years of teaching.

As masters students currently involved in the Montana Rural Teaching Project, we can attest that MSU sets high standards for new teachers, and meeting these standards over a short period of time requires determination. But we can also tell you that the benefits listed above make all the difference. The online coursework is cutting edge, and the financial support is game-changing. Next spring, most of us will graduate debt free as fully licensed teachers with masters-level qualifications.