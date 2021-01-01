Prioritizing our children’s mental health during stressful times

Looking for more specifics? You can’t go wrong following this advice:

• Truly listen: Don’t think you know what children are going to say before they say it or give a canned response no matter what their question. Give them your full attention.

• Be honest: Don’t lie. Of course, you can’t predict the future, but you can answer their questions to the best of your ability while reinforcing the fact that you are there for them.

• Practice kindness: Children don’t always understand their feelings well enough to explain them in words. Instead they may become needy, irritable or overly emotional, but they don’t need discipline as much as they need reassurance.

• Spend time: Take some time to just be with your child. Most children find this simple act very calming and soothing.

• Build flexibility: Talk about what things are within your control and what things are outside of that control. Start with something silly, like “Can we control the rain? What would we do if it did rain when we wanted to go to the park? Could we still have fun?” Then move into talking about more serious topics and how we can plan for them even if we cannot control them.