Primary election important part of democratic process

Montana’s primary election June 7 will determine which candidates will run from each qualified political party in the general election. Many of Montana’s election districts are dominated by one political party. For these districts, the primary election determines the person who will likely win the general election. Primaries are an essential part of the process voters use to choose who will represent them.

Montana has open primaries; voters do not have to register with one political party before the primary to receive their ballot. In Montana, all voters receive ballots from all eligible political parties. The voter must choose one party ballot to vote in the primary. The voter marks his/her choices on this one ballot then puts it into the secrecy envelop and seals it. The other eligible party ballots are not used.

To vote in Montana’s primary election, a voter must be registered. The best way to ensure you will be able to vote in the primary is to check your voter registration now on the My Voter Page of the Montana Secretary of State’s Elections website: app.mt.gov/voterinfo/.

There are three things to check:

1. Are you listed as an active voter?

2. Is your mailing address current, and correct?

3. Is your absentee ballot status correct?

If you are not registered correctly, regular voter registration extends through May 9 (or arriving by May 12 if postmarked May 9). During regular registration voters can register by downloading the registration form from the Secretary of State’s Election website, completing the information, and mailing or delivering the form and any additional identification to their county election office. After May 9, election offices provide late registration for voters who come in-person only.

The last day to register under late registration is currently contested in a lawsuit. The 2021 Montana Legislature passed a bill that ended late registration for the Primary at noon on June 6, the Monday before the election. Previously, Montana allowed voters to both register and vote on Election Day. As of this writing, there is a temporary injunction in place allowing late voter registration to open again on Election Day so a voter could both register and vote on June 7.

Whatever the outcome of the lawsuit, Montana elections are safe and secure. Elections were safe and secure under the laws that preceded the 2021 Montana Legislature. A federal lawsuit in 2020 and recounts of ballots in Montana counties have all confirmed that our election system is safe and secure.

Montana election officials take multiple steps to ensure that the primary election is safe and secure.

• They test voting and vote counting machines before the election to ensure they are working properly.

• Only paper ballots are used, so voters can confirm their vote before they cast it and votes can be accurately recounted if needed.

• Absentee ballots are sent only to active voters who request them.

• Signatures on every ballot are checked against signatures on registration forms.

• Identification is required to register and to vote.

• Ballots are kept secure once received, during the tabulation process and after tabulation.

• Election judges, who take an oath to uphold the integrity of our elections, are friends and neighbors who serve their communities in facilitating fair elections.

All of these provisions were in place before the 2020 election, and all will be in place for the 2022 election, no matter the outcome of lawsuits and injunctions.

The League of Women Voters urges you to vote in the 2022 Primary Election! The League has been registering voters and providing non-partisan voting information for over 100 years. For more information about the League: my.lwv.org/montana.

Nancy Leifer, president; Sue Hoell, co-president and Becky Piske, co-president of League of Women Voters of Montana.

