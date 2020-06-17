Powerful working to erode Second Amendment rights

For years we have sat silently as those in power have worked tirelessly to erode our Second Amendment rights. Often acting under the guise of safety and security, those in power have escalated their attacks on the Second Amendment in response to mass shootings, claiming they want a greater level of safety and security for Americans. This, despite historical evidence that makes clear connections between a disarmed people and an oppressed people. Ben Franklin once wrote, “Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.”

Let me make one thing clear. The Second Amendment was not written to give you the right to keep and bear arms. It was written to create a legal framework by which the government could not legally strip you of, or infringe on, your God given right to self-defense. The founders did not do this simply to allow for hunting or home defense. The founders did so as a result of their personal experiences with tyranny, and wanted to guarantee that future generations of Americans were always prepared to defend their nation against any threat, foreign or domestic. It is for that reason that those taking military and police oaths state that they will “Defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic." I do not advocate unnecessary violence, but I understand the importance of having the ability to defend that which is rightfully ours against any who would seek to undermine the legal authority of the American people. Without the ability to do so, the common man is always at the mercy of those in power.