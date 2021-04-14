Poll shows Montana legislators are out-of-touch with voters on tobacco issues

Findings show that nearly 3 in 4 Montanans are concerned about tobacco use, with 40% saying they are “very concerned.” Support for the Montana Clean Indoor Air Act, meanwhile, stands at an extraordinary 89%, and 81% favor strengthening this state act to include e-cigarettes.

It’s fortunate, given these findings, that legislators tabled House Bill 137, sponsored by vape store owner Rep. Ron Marshall. This bill would have allowed the use of e-cigarettes in all public indoor spaces, and would have overturned local policies in 11 communities where citizens worked to include e-cigarettes in their local clean indoor policies.

It’s also encouraging that legislators tabled House Bill 285, which would’ve allowed nearly any bar or restaurant to become a “cigar bar.” The poll shows that Montana voters reject allowing cigar smoking in bars by a margin of almost 4 to 1 (77%).

Sen. Ellsworth’s also bill runs contrary to what Montana voters want. SB 398 would take away communities’ freedom to make local decisions to protect kids, but nearly three-quarters of voters (74%) support local solutions, saying that local communities should be able to set and keep standards in place regarding tobacco.