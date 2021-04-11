Politicians should turn to taxpayers last, not first.

I’m constantly amazed by the willingness of politicians to spend trillions of dollars of taxpayer money on any given problem, without regard for less expensive solutions.

Even after spending trillions on multiple rounds of COVID stimulus, the Biden administration is now proposing a $3 trillion federal infrastructure package to promote “long-term economic growth.” However, the administration plans to pay for most of this package by taxing economic growth via corporate income.

Things aren’t any different closer to home. While many areas of Montana suffer from an affordable housing crisis, some local governments are implementing an “affordable housing tax” in order to pay for low-income housing subsidies.

Raising taxes on something, making it more expensive, only to then spend taxpayer money helping people afford it seems counterproductive verging on downright wasteful.

Policy decisions like this often arise from the assumption only the government can solve the big economic and social problems we face.

I fundamentally disagree with that assumption. Not only is it impossible for government to solve every problem, entrepreneurs can deliver solutions better and cheaper than bureaucrats ever could.