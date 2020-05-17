Police work hard in an unheralded, selfless way

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In recognition of National Police Week, of those who keep our communities safe, oftentimes at hours and in places where most of us seldom find ourselves, I'd like to thank our police, most certainly including our tribal police, who work hard and in an unheralded, selfless way.

My great uncle Al Mues of Helena was a long-serving highway patrolman turned judge. One of his greatest accomplishments (despite being a Hall of Fame Trap 'n Skeeter, decorated military veteran, professional boxer, and highly effective highway patrolman and judge), according to him, was that he never once, over decades, had to pull his weapon on anyone. Paradoxically, though a sharpshooter and tough Helena Sixth Ward product, he drew the greatest pride from being able to solve incredibly tense and ambiguous moments peaceably. That said, he was also prepared to use force if necessary. But the ontological endpoint he valued was to take, typically, the longer, more complex path in resolving conflict.

Or so he explained to me, in fewer words, in his Poplar Street basement while working over a speed bag in his late 70's next to the baddest gun and ammo locker I've seen beyond the military.