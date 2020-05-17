Police work hard in an unheralded, selfless way

In recognition of National Police Week, of those who keep our communities safe, oftentimes at hours and in places where most of us seldom find ourselves, I'd like to thank our police, most certainly including our tribal police, who work hard and in an unheralded, selfless way.
My great uncle Al Mues of Helena was a long-serving highway patrolman turned judge. One of his greatest accomplishments (despite being a Hall of Fame Trap 'n Skeeter, decorated military veteran, professional boxer, and highly effective highway patrolman and judge), according to him, was that he never once, over decades, had to pull his weapon on anyone. Paradoxically, though a sharpshooter and tough Helena Sixth Ward product, he drew the greatest pride from being able to solve incredibly tense and ambiguous moments peaceably. That said, he was also prepared to use force if necessary. But the ontological endpoint he valued was to take, typically, the longer, more complex path in resolving conflict.
Or so he explained to me, in fewer words, in his Poplar Street basement while working over a speed bag in his late 70's next to the baddest gun and ammo locker I've seen beyond the military.
I took up, during this campaign, an invitation to a Deer Lodge Rotary Club meeting at which the chief of police was scheduled to speak. I had the opportunity to ask him about the prevalence of PTSD and other trauma among our police force. He affirmed that it was a real issue.
As we, as a society, grapple with the balance between order and justice, this is an area that federal elected officials could positively influence. We invest, as a government, albeit still inadequately, resources to the mental health of our soldiers. We should do the same for our police and other first responders. They are routinely seeing and being exposed to situations that we can only imagine. And, frankly, to a degree that exceeds that experienced by most military members. The least we can do is comprehensively take care of those who take care of us, daily.
And, it just might help serve as a bridge between our police and certain communities in our nation where a distrust of our police remains.
John Mues is a Democratic U.S. Senate candidate in Montana. A fourth-generation Montanan, he is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and London Business School, and has served as a four-times deployed naval officer, Montana rancher and public school teacher, and senior engineer in the business sector.
