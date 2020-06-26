Police don’t belong In Helena’s schools

I graduated from Helena High in 2013. Thinking back to my time in high school, I realized I had zero interaction with the police officer -- also called a school resource officer (SRO) -- who worked at my school. The presence of an SRO didn’t affect my life: I didn’t feel safer because there was an SRO at my school; and I didn’t feel less safe either.
I am white and I do not have a disability. I was never pegged as a "troublemaker," as some students unfairly can be. My experience was likely very different from that of many of my indigenous classmates, my classmates with a disability, and even other white classmates. I distinctly remember indigenous students recounting negative experiences they had with police, both on-campus and off.
Nationwide data, and data in Montana show that students of color and students with disabilities have higher interaction with police in schools and are more likely to be disciplined, arrested or referred to police -- including for non-criminal behavior. I wanted to see, when it came to disparities, if my alma mater, Helena High School, was somehow different. Spoiler alert: it’s not.
In 2015-16, indigenous students made up only 5% of the student body, but 12% of referrals to police and more than 17% of the out-of-school suspensions. indigenous students at Helena High School had more than four times the rate of days lost than white students. Black students also faced disparities. According to data from the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights, and analyzed by the ACLU of Montana and the University of Montana, students with disabilities were 9% of the enrollment at Helena High, but 24% of referrals to police. There were also large disparities at Capital High, and both middle schools in Helena.
It isn’t only about the disparities. Data from schools in Montana show that schools with law enforcement officers have overall lower graduation rates and experience more discipline, referrals and arrests among all students. And, while punishment and interaction with police increase with police presence, there is no conclusive evidence that police in schools make students safer. In fact, too often students of color and students with disabilities feel unsafe and threatened when police are in their schools: they are disproportionately harmed.
All the data represent the lives of students. It matters: the school to prison pipeline, a counterproductive system that pushes students out of schools and seriously increases the likelihood that they will end up in the juvenile and adult justice systems starts with school-based discipline, referrals and arrests.
Right now, as there is an immediate push for racial justice and a demand to rethink policing in this country, is the time for Helena to ask two important questions: Why are there police in our schools? Could the money that taxpayers spend on police in Helena’s schools be better spent elsewhere?
Police are trained to enforce laws. They are not trained to ensure student success or support students through times when they need academic or personal guidance. They should not have a role in school discipline when it is not a serious criminal matter.
Now is the time for Helena School District and the city of Helena to rethink its policies, plans, and funding mechanisms for how to ensure that all of its students are safe, feel supported, and ultimately succeed. Police in schools do not fit into that equation.
Christopher Grubb writes from Billings.
