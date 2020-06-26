Police don’t belong In Helena’s schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I graduated from Helena High in 2013. Thinking back to my time in high school, I realized I had zero interaction with the police officer -- also called a school resource officer (SRO) -- who worked at my school. The presence of an SRO didn’t affect my life: I didn’t feel safer because there was an SRO at my school; and I didn’t feel less safe either.

I am white and I do not have a disability. I was never pegged as a "troublemaker," as some students unfairly can be. My experience was likely very different from that of many of my indigenous classmates, my classmates with a disability, and even other white classmates. I distinctly remember indigenous students recounting negative experiences they had with police, both on-campus and off.

Nationwide data, and data in Montana show that students of color and students with disabilities have higher interaction with police in schools and are more likely to be disciplined, arrested or referred to police -- including for non-criminal behavior. I wanted to see, when it came to disparities, if my alma mater, Helena High School, was somehow different. Spoiler alert: it’s not.