Please protect my son and vote no on HB 113

I am a proud mother of a remarkable teenage son. Like many kids his age, my son loves hanging out with his friends, video games and music. He’s a great kid and we’ve gone through a lot together. I love him more than life itself. When I was pregnant and people asked if I hoped for a boy or girl, I said, “I don’t care as long as they are healthy.” That statement proved to be truer than I could have ever imagined at the time. My son is transgender. I knew something was different regarding gender early on, and eventually could no longer explain it by saying my child is “a tomboy” or “a girl who likes boy things.” I have made many mistakes in my less-than-graceful journey as the parent of a trans child. The intentions of all my decisions have been to protect and preserve his health and well-being, and it has taken a long time to learn and understand what to do to support him. When I knew better, I did better. I finally came to understand two things as facts: being transgender is not a choice and being transgender is not negotiable.
Knowing the real-life, debilitating suffering gender dysphoria caused my son and after years of working toward beginning this process, I can tell you impulsivity and immorality are not part of being trans or part of gender-affirming health care. For transgender people, the necessary effort to feel at home in their body is a planned, informed, thoughtful process that does not happen quickly and takes a lifetime to see through. More importantly, it is a choice that often comes as one of two remaining options: end life or transition. When dying by suicide is a statistically high outcome for your child, you don’t wait to do something to help them. You do everything you can to keep your child alive.
I wish I had found my son help sooner but am immensely thankful I did not wait any longer. We have built trusting relationships with doctors who specialize in helping kids like him. Having access to these medical professionals has changed my son’s life in all the ways I hoped and many I did not even anticipate. I see him beginning to thrive because he can finally be who he is. As he gets farther into his transition, I realize he is the same kid he always has been, but he is also becoming a new person. He is more social, likes going places, and is much more confident. He no longer wakes up in the middle of the night anxious and terrified, I think that is because he has hope now that things will continue to get better.
Because of gender affirming care, my son is finally coming into his own. If you met my son, you would see he is an incredible, kind, intelligent, funny kid who has tremendous integrity. I am continuously in awe of his steadfast determination to be who he is and beyond proud to call him my son.
There is a bill in front of the Legislature that would fine doctors for giving gender-affirming care to young people like him. HB 113 would force these courageous kids who are living in pain and dysphoria to wait and suffer longer before they can get help.
Making necessary medical care that trans kids rely on illegal does not protect them. Rather than protect, these misguided intentions would cause many kids, including mine, irrevocable harm.