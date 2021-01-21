Please protect my son and vote no on HB 113

I am a proud mother of a remarkable teenage son. Like many kids his age, my son loves hanging out with his friends, video games and music. He’s a great kid and we’ve gone through a lot together. I love him more than life itself. When I was pregnant and people asked if I hoped for a boy or girl, I said, “I don’t care as long as they are healthy.” That statement proved to be truer than I could have ever imagined at the time. My son is transgender. I knew something was different regarding gender early on, and eventually could no longer explain it by saying my child is “a tomboy” or “a girl who likes boy things.” I have made many mistakes in my less-than-graceful journey as the parent of a trans child. The intentions of all my decisions have been to protect and preserve his health and well-being, and it has taken a long time to learn and understand what to do to support him. When I knew better, I did better. I finally came to understand two things as facts: being transgender is not a choice and being transgender is not negotiable.