Please consider getting your COVID-19 vaccine

Like you, we’re tired of COVID-19. We want it to be done and over with. But unfortunately, it’s not. And even if things get better for a few months at a time, people in our communities are still suffering on a daily basis, with their lives changed forever.

Omicron is here, just the latest variant to enter our community. Cases and hospitalizations are up nationally, and we could see those numbers rise here locally. Some people say that Omicron, while more contagious, is producing less severe symptoms. That might be true now, but as viruses do, this one will continue to mutate, and there’s no guarantee it will stay that way. Further, that doesn’t change the fact that some people – whether it’s you, your loved one, your friend, or your neighbor – will contract the virus and may suffer significant long-term lasting health issues. We’re not looking to push fear; that’s just the reality.

As a group of concerned citizens, we’ve made the decision to step forward now and produce a meaningful dialogue among our communities here in Lewis and Clark County. As a group of citizens, your neighbors, our ASK is simple: if you haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine yet, please think about it and make the decision to Get A Shot, Please.

There are two things that we cannot tolerate. One is misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine. For most people it really is safe and effective at preventing hospitalization and death, even if they end up catching the virus. We want people to know that and help them find ways for them to be comfortable with this truth by bringing together trusted community members to demonstrate their perspectives.

The second thing we can’t tolerate is dismissing the legitimate concerns residents have about getting the vaccine. No one should belittle or mock your concerns. It’s YOUR health; the choice remains with you. As does the responsibility to talk to your doctor or pharmacist, gather all the facts, and make the right decision for you and your family.

We express tremendous admiration for our healthcare heroes and Lewis and Clark County public health employee heroes, who have helped our community navigate this pandemic and bring about progress in administering the vaccine. Right now, about 69% of our county is partially vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning they’ve taken one dose of a two-dose series, like Pfizer or Moderna. Sixty-two percent are fully vaccinated, with the two doses or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot. We also have 32% that have received a booster. The more shots in arms, the sooner we can stop the suffering.

We encourage anyone reading this to make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It saves lives. And while it does not prevent you from getting the virus, just like the flu shot, it will help reduce the symptoms you experience if you do. It will keep you out of the hospital, saving you from accumulating healthcare bills. It will keep you living your life, going to work, seeing your family, and visiting with friends because you’ll recover that much more quickly.

We know that, if you haven’t gotten the vaccine by now, you have concerns and questions. Maybe you don’t trust the government telling you what to do. We don’t either. Perhaps you think the vaccines were rushed. They certainly were produced at “warp speed,” just like the operation that produced them is named. But you can review the safety data, and you can also look all around you. With 524 million doses administered and nearly 207 million people fully vaccinated in the United States alone, there are far fewer adverse reactions from the vaccine than there are deaths from COVID-19 itself. In fact, there were more COVID-19 deaths in 2021 – a year when we fully had access to the vaccine – than in 2020, and most of those deaths were among unvaccinated Americans. Unfortunately, those who were vaccinated and died were our most vulnerable, including the elderly and those with several different medical issues.

In order for you to make the right decision for yourself, we hope you’ll visit ItsYourMoveMontana.com to review some of the critical information about COVID-19 vaccines and ask questions of both your neighbors and medical experts in our community. We want this to be a forum where anyone can feel comfortable finding information and asking questions privately. Because it’s your decision to make, and no one should tell you what to do. All we hope is that you’ll take that first step toward considering getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19. We don’t want to see anymore sorrow or death here in Montana or anywhere else. As we adjust to learning to live with COVID-19 for the foreseeable future, the best tools we have in our arsenal right now are the vaccines. Let’s use them, please, and focus on brighter days ahead.

This opinion was signed by the following Lewis and Clark County Vaccine Awareness Campaign ambassadors: Chuck Butler, Susan Butler, Susan Good Geise, The Rev. Dick Weaver, The Rev. Cathy Barker, Valerie Balukas, Mike Van Diest, Dave Lewis, Dave Hemion, Melissa Kaiser Synness and Curt Synness.

Editor's note: Chuck Butler is an editorial board member and Curt Synness is a freelance writer for the Independent Record. The opinions expressed here are their own.

