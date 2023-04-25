The way Mark Noland attacked the nominee for U.S. Secretary of Labor, Julie Su (IR, April 17), you’d think she was a drag queen or transgender youth.

Why is Noland, a Republican state senator from Bigfork, taking a break from bashing the Montana LGBTQ community to target a cabinet appointment happening over 2,000 miles away? That’s a good question but it does follow a pattern of Montana GOP lawmakers taking talking points from national Republican pundits.

In referencing Su, Noland recklessly bandies about terms like “Marxist” and “radical” and “revolutionary.” As a first-generation Asian-American (her father emigrated from Taiwan, her mother arrived in a cargo ship from mainland China) Su worked in her parents’ laundromat and restaurant businesses. She went on to graduate from Stanford University and Harvard Law School. These are not exactly “radical” credentials. She was an activist at both universities, protesting racism and a lack of diversity, as Noland infers. Perhaps he’s forgotten the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution: “freedom of speech (and) the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

Su is also known for representing California sweatshop workers. In one case, it led to the recovery of over $4 million in back wages and significant labor reforms. Again, hardly “Marxist” or “revolutionary.”

Noland continues, “Su is considered one of the key founders of CRT (critical race theory).” Now that’s just hogwash. Writings and discussions on CRT evolved in the mid-1970s and early 1980s from theories posed by various American legal scholars. She would have been between 7 and 12 years old at that time.

And Noland points to fraudulent unemployment claims and delayed benefits in California during COVID while Su was labor secretary there. Of course, this also occurred in Montana during the Gianforte administration and in every other state in our nation.

So, before regurgitating national GOP misinformation, Noland should do some fact checking and as a state senator, he should keep his focus closer to home on the real issues that affect Montanans.