'People's Rights' organizing linked directly to Ammon Bundy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local chapters of “People’s Rights” are popping up in Montana communities. We’ve sounded the alarm that the person behind creating People’s Rights is Ammon Bundy, a member of the insurrectionist family that orchestrated armed standoffs in both Nevada and Oregon. He was arrested recently for leading an armed mob into the Idaho State Capitol to disrupt and intimidate lawmakers during a special legislative session.

Some local People’s Rights activists argue Bundy has nothing to do with their groups. On social media, Bundy has discussed how he started People’s Rights and continues to fan its flames as the group spreads across the country. While it’s true that he likely isn’t distributing specific agenda items for their monthly meetings, these local groups fall under Bundy’s national umbrella.

We don’t think it’s a coincidence that Bundy has tried to keep his name from being synonymous with People’s Rights organizing. Ammon and the rest of the Bundy family have shown that they exploit anger at the local level and contribute to blowing up situations into armed confrontations. His family’s previous infamy saddles Ammon with negative political baggage.