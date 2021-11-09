Pay close attention to the way Helena allocates ARPA funds

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 is legislation passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden earlier this year. It provides $350 billion to state and local governments for relief from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last Thursday evening, the Helena City Commission had its first work session to consider directions for spending the many millions in ARPA funding that our municipality will be receiving in the very near future. Uses of ARPA dollars include revenue replacement for government services impacted by COVID-19, assistance to small businesses and households, hard hit industries and economic recovery, premium pay for essential workers and, last but not least, investments in critical infrastructure (water, wastewater, broadband).

It is important to understand that ARPA funding is one-time money. In my view, it is ideal to help Helena deal with our aging infrastructure problems. These funds would not be well suited to fund programs that will continue well into the future. While these discussions are very preliminary, it seems that we are seriously considering spending the majority of this one-time money to fund pilot programs. Once started, these programs will need continued funding by taxpaying Helenans when the money runs out. Thus, it seems, we could bind our taxpayers to future levies by establishing new programs that will almost certainly continue in perpetuity. By using these one-time funds for pilot programs, we also put considerable strain in the future on our ability to fund substantial existing needs in our police and fire departments, streets and sidewalks, clean energy and waste reduction initiatives, and efforts to address affordable housing, just to name a few. Most importantly, by putting the majority of these one-time funds toward the establishment of new pilot programs, we will miss a critical moment to address needed maintenance and upgrades to our underground infrastructure that have been deferred for many decades.

Thursday evening, the City of Helena’s Public Works Director Ryan Leland kicked off the staff’s proposals for spending by demonstrating that we currently have roughly $40 million in need to address challenges associated with our water delivery system. It was his belief that we easily had the capacity in our community to tackle $13 million of those projects in the next three years. At this point, $1.8 million is proposed to address these needs. Director Sheila Danielson then presented on spending proposals to address revenue losses ($700,000) that the City of Helena had experienced during the last year. In the remainder of the presentation, various members of city staff explained proposals that would spend approximately $5.8 million to establish new pilot programs (which would in many cases hire new positions) to address a variety of social challenges including victim services in our court system, mental and behavioral health and homelessness (including the purchase of a permanent emergency homeless shelter).

It seems the highest and best use of a majority of these one-time funds is in addressing the great need that exists in our water and wastewater systems. A study of our aging water system presented to our community last spring determined that nearly 40% of our pipes are 50 years old and that 15% were more than 75 years old. Thirty-four percent of the system is undersized, causing very high pressures and impeding adequate fire flows. It also noted that 16 miles of pipe in our downtown and on our westside were at “high” to “extreme” risk for failure. Another 67 miles in the grid were listed as being at a “medium” risk. With these ARPA funds, we have an outstanding opportunity to address the most important and essential service that the City of Helena provides for our community – water for daily life and for fire protection.

As stated earlier, these are only preliminary ideas at this stage in the discussion, but I would urge all Helenans to pay close attention to how your leadership allocates these funds. You will have opportunity in the near future to participate in this dialogue, not only by attending public meetings, but by using the “Balancing Act”. This is an interactive, online tool that can be found at:

https://helenamt.abalancingact.com/arpa-funds. You can also comment at https://beheardhelena.com/ or by emailing mayorandcommission@helenamt.gov.

Sean Logan is a member of the Helena City Commission.

