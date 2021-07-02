Pay attention to truth about climate change

“We have been living a myth. We have constructed a dream. We have cajoled and seduced ourselves into believing we are the center of all things; with plants and other sentient beings from ants to lizards to coyotes and grizzly bears, remaining subservient to our whims, desires, and needs. This is a lethal lie that will be seen by future generations as a grave, a grave moral sin committed and buried in the name of ignorance and arrogance.”
So wrote Terry Tempest Williams from her September 2020 essay, "A Burning Testament." Our friends and neighbors from the Faith and Climate Action Montana group, based here in Missoula, published this powerfully eloquent essay in the Missoulian months ago.
Continuing, Tempest Williams wrote about birds falling out of the sky during migration last fall, after the West's apocalyptic wildfires in California, Colorado, Oregon and Washington: “No one is reporting the smells of burnt fur or feathers or leaves and sap or the cold hard truth of those who find the missing frozen in their last gestures of escape beneath a blanket of ashes, ashes — not even the stories reported by biologists in New Mexico who are picking up the bodies of hundreds of thousands of migrating birds in mixed flocks of warblers, flycatchers, sparrows, and finches found dead on the ground in Great White Sands with no explanation but the conjecture they died from exhaustion, forced to flee the forests before their bodies were fattened ready to make the long journeys south.” Seemingly no one, except climate activists, paid her hauntingly beautiful words any mind.
Now, friends and neighbors here are experiencing lethal heat and devastating drought. A condominium in Florida just collapsed, killing over 150 people. Sea level rise and stronger hurricanes are suspected causes. Yet some Republicans continue to deny climate catastrophe. It's past time for those of us who believe scientists, and facts, to challenge the fraudulent liars in our midst. The livable futures of our grandchildren depend upon it.
Foolish deniers are not just threatening their own kid's futures, they threaten everyone's, even life itself. Maybe experts need to teach parenting skills? Is science education the answer? Reverence for learning?
350 Montana just commissioned a new study challenging NorthWestern Energy's assertions that a new fracked gas plant near Laurel is the best choice for future energy procurement. That's not true. We proved it. After Vibrant Clean Energy completed a study for the state of Colorado, Coloradans learned “deep decarbonization” provided not only the cleanest future energy path, it was also the cheapest! We commissioned VCE for a similar study in Montana regarding energy procurement, and the results were the same. The cleanest energy with the least ecological cost to our beleaguered planet was also the least cost monetarily.
Please pay attention. Learn this truth, for your grandchildren. And to climate advocates who want a carbon tax on fossil fuels, I agree entirely that we need a steep carbon tax on the burning of already extracted reserves. We need all options and plans for climate remediation. We must also leave fossil fuels in the ground. What good is financial extraction remediation, if the planet is uninhabitable? This isn't negative, it's honest. Absolutely, let carbon tax benefits redound to ratepayers with already extracted reserves. But stop extracting.