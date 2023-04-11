“The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats it’s most vulnerable members.” Mahatma Gandhi

A virus of mind, a pandemic of mis-thought infects the soul of humanity…again. It surfaces in outbreaks of war and there is wounding, death, grieving, then a reprieve … until it mutates into a new variation of contagion; an outbreak of diseased thought. It appears Montana is not immune, even last best place that we think it is.

The infection source gestates where people gather in fear. During times of rapid change, some feel lost, confused, desperate. Others face it with a sense of optimism and a plan of transition. Some attempt to keep life grounded in the past where things are seemingly predictable and controllable. The latter is the focus of Montana’s governmental extreme right.

Lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer/questioning, transgender (LGBQT) and all the pluses people have always existed in humanity. Gradually through time many have dealt with their truths and courageously shown who they really are, despite a society that doesn’t want to see, a society who thinks humans come in only two sexual body/mind types. New awarenesses in the truth of who we have always been will not disappear no matter how many rules are created to reign it in.

Transition to electric vehicles and alternative energies is rapidly happening at a speed frightening to many. It requires major changes in how we think about energy creation; new infrastructure, restructuring the old. Those changes will happen no matter how many rules are created to cling to the old earth mangling fossil fuel industrial complex.

It is so discouraging to watch legislative attempts at dismantling our public health services, physicians/psychologists expertise, education system, governmental structures like the judicial, citizens’ personal choices over their own bodies, their children’s bodies and minds, their environment, their ability to vote, their safety. It is dismaying that so many find this is a suitable way to proceed; to allay fear of loss of control by embodying in law absolute autocratic control.

Inconceivably, at the same time laws are produced mandating permitless carry of guns anywhere as a tool of “protection and safety” in a state that has the highest number of gun owners, the eighth-highest gun death, and third-highest gun suicide in the country. This combination is a perfect storm for the creation of anarchy. At the very least it engenders an aching mistrust in governance.

The human condition is at best fragile and it is understandable that fear can infect our emotions and sensibilities. To manage that discomfort some in our “super majority” Legislature have adopted tools of imperious disrespect and disregard for those who disagree with them. The result demeans and disparages and even destroys our most vulnerable who depend on the integrity of democratic process for their well-being. Dwelling on our differences rather than our common needs, we are all made weaker and more vulnerable. Allowing our whole citizenry a voice in democratic (small “d”) governance is a tool of inoculation against the infectious tyranny of mis-thought.

I thank our competent, exhausted Montana press corps and all those brave souls in the Legislature and the public who so bravely speak truth to power. They are our inoculation and our hope.