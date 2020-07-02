Patriots, go online and be counted

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the country celebrates its birth as a nation, one of the most patriotic things Montanans can do is stand up and be counted — in the 2020 Census.

Or, more accurately, go online and be counted. Or mail in the census form. Or chat with a census worker. Every 10 years, the country counts how many people live in the United States of America.

The stakes are large. Results of the census determine how much money Montana gets from the federal government. That’s about $2 billion a year now. The equation is simple. The more people counted by the census, the more money Montana gets for highways, schools, and health care.

Also at stake this year for the first time in two decades is another seat in Congress. As Montana gains residents and other states lose population, the census will determine if Montana needs more representation in the House of Representatives. That is important in determining if Montana gets its fair share of funding and other federal resources.

The count inspires friendly competition. While at a redistricting conference last year, a census expert from Minnesota mentioned to me that his state may "lose" a congressional seat to Montana. Yes, I thought to myself. We have Bobcats and Grizzlies. Minnesota has … Gophers. We should have another seat at the table.