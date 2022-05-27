Patricia R. Bartz: Women and unborn babies deserve respect

My friend told the story of his young son who complained as he stood in line at the checkout counter that the candy was “annoying” him. We all laughed because we recognized that it was the child’s desire and need for immediate gratification and not something inherently evil about the candy that was the problem.

The anecdote reminded me of the first time I heard the Bible story about the woman caught in adultery. I was confused. I remember as a child thinking, “Wait! What is this sin again? Then how come the man isn’t in the circle to be stoned too?” When it comes to the issue of abortion, I am similarly confused. Unless all pregnancies are due to the inherent ‘“evil” of women i.e. the “candy”, why aren’t we discussing the accountability of men?

Some of my friends tell me that I must show respect for life by calling for the death of Roe v. Wade. I believe with them that abortion is terminating life and I find abortion abhorrent — especially when it is used cavalierly as a form of birth control. However, I find the ramifications of just overthrowing Roe v. Wade equally abhorrent if it leaves decisions about my rights and the rights of all women to the whims of state legislators — mostly male — who may have already openly professed questionable political and religious agendas and disdain for women and medical facts.

I lived through the 1950s and 1960s and know what it means to be a second-class citizen. Where are truth and common sense? Do we need to sacrifice girls and women to prove we respect life? Must women die with ectopic pregnancies or because they are denied D&Cs after spontaneous miscarriages just to demonstrate the point that all life is sacred? Will our grieving wives and daughters be forced to try to prove that they didn’t do anything to cause the spontaneous miscarriages that occur naturally in 10 to 20% of all pregnancies? Must children and women who have suffered through abuse and sexual assaults be forced to have babies at the physical, emotional, financial and spiritual risk to their own lives? These are not just hypotheticals; many states are poised to pass legislation banning all of these abortions without exception.

Billboards shout the message that we must speak for the unborn who have no voice, but my experience has shown me that just because a woman has a voice doesn’t mean she has been heard. For some men, women are as tempting as that candy was to a young child. “She was asking for it,” and “boys will be boys,” are still prevalent and acceptable excuses.

Even celebrities are not always called to task for bragging that they can grope women without repercussions. It will take the wisdom of Solomon for the Supreme Court to reconsider Roe v. Wade with an eye to protect the unborn child without ignoring the equally sacred lives of women. For the court to say that abortion and women’s rights are not specifically covered in the constitution is disingenuous. If the Supreme Court judges toss Roe v. Wade and send decisions about the life, liberty and pursuit of happiness of women to be decided piecemeal by states, they will be guilty of a dereliction of duty.

Spoiler alert! If we truly respect life, we need to start teaching our sons that every time they unzip their pants to have sex with a woman, they are potential fathers and that every woman they have sex with is a potential mother to their child. That is the whole truth and an acknowledgment of the sanctity of life.

It is fraudulent to place the burden of the life of an unborn baby on a woman or teen who may have been a victim themselves and who also deserves the right to live. If we are not honest and if we continue to just scapegoat and throw stones at women, we are not respecting all life at all.

Patricia R. Bartz, wife, mom, nana and retired teacher and speech pathologist.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0