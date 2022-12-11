Pat Flowers and Kim Abbott: Let’s support families, not financiers

As elected officials, we are responsible for delivering for all our constituents, whether from blue or red districts. Today, Montanans in every county face real challenges, including increased cost of living and being priced out of the communities they've called home.

In the past year, Democrats knocked on 270,000 doors. We heard about skyrocketing rent costs causing the loss of once-stable housing, moving in with relatives, or even living out of a car. People told us of having to use a food bank for the first time to feed their families. We know this is true because food banks across the state are seeing record numbers of people needing help. We also heard from countless businesses that they cannot find enough workers because of a lack of available child care.

We are fortunate that this is a time when we actually have the funds to improve our situation. With the blessing of a $2 billion surplus, Montana Democrats propose putting tax-payer money to work for working Montanans. We want to make meaningful investments in housing people can afford, child care, mental health care, and property tax relief.

After reading the Governor's budget proposal, it is clear that he doesn't understand the crisis families are facing. His top priority is returning to his old playbook of giving tax breaks to out-of-state millionaires and financiers. Under his plan, the rich will get $6,000 a year, while working folks will get just $70—just like they did last time.

The Governor is proposing a two-time property tax refund. Instead of rebates to people with mansions, Montana Democrats have a plan for both immediate and lasting property tax relief for the working folks and seniors who are being priced out of their homes.

We are glad to see the Governor adopting a Democratic policy in the form of a child tax credit. But $1,200 isn't enough for families with young children with child care bills as high as $9,000 a year - if they are lucky enough to find an open spot. The Governor has no meaningful investment in expanding access to affordable childcare in his budget. Again, that's an unacceptable oversight in the face of a massive crisis that hurts families and businesses.

Montana Democrats understand the real and painful impacts of inflation, out-of-control housing costs, and the inability to find affordable child care. These are our friends and neighbors worrying about keeping a roof over their heads, food on their table, and having a job and child care so they can stay in the community they call home.

The Governor is missing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make a budget to help those who actually need it. We can do long-term good even with these short-term funds. That's why we're proposing serious investments that will make a lasting difference for the Montanans who need it most, rather than a one-time giveaway for the wealthiest Montanans.

Regardless of who you voted for, Montana needs and deserves more from the Governor. The Montana we love is slipping away, but it doesn't have to be that way. We have the resources to turn things around.

Montana Democrats have the plan to address the high housing costs, property taxes, and barriers to child care impacting Montana families and limiting their choices. We will keep fighting for you and your right to live in the community you love, regardless of who you voted for. We will not let this opportunity pass us by.