Passenger rail service on the southern route would benefit all Montanans

Montana’s Senator Jon Tester added: “Passenger rail creates jobs and grows the economy across Montana and is critical to keeping families and businesses across our state connected. The benefits of passenger rail are clear, and as we work to meet the infrastructure needs of the 21st century, I will continue fighting to expand affordable and accessible passenger rail service throughout the Treasure State.”

Of course the positive economic benefits of restoring the southern route are important, but there are many more advantages than profiting from tourists traveling between Chicago and Seattle.

As Montanans know, we still have winter here. Despite earlier springs and longer summers brought on by global warming, howling snowstorms with zero visibility, black ice-covered highways, and frigid temperatures are common for months on end.

Since the vast majority of Montana’s population lives along the southern route, being able to take a beautiful and relaxing trip between our major cities instead of a white-knuckle drive is a no-brainer. Montanans used the southern rail line all the time in the past and given the opportunity to do so again, you can bet our aging population will be all aboard.