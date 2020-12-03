Pass NREPA to save threatened wildlands

In these times of turmoil, Americans are flocking to our public parks, forests and rivers like never before. We are quite literally seeking shelter from the storm where we can socially distance and have our spirits regenerated by the solace and beauty of wild nature. It should therefore come as no surprise that Americans overwhelmingly support protection of our public lands and want decisions based upon the best scientific information.

Aldo Leopold, heralded as the father of modern wildlife biology, wrote, “The first step in intelligent tinkering is to save all the parts.” The sciences of conservation biology and landscape ecology provide insights vital to the viability of species and protection of habitats essential to native fish and wildlife. Among these are that roadless habitat is better than roaded; bigger roadless areas are better than smaller ones; connected wildlife populations are better than isolated ones; rivers and streams are better free-flowing rather than dammed and diverted. A mountain of scientific research from across the globe has re-confirmed that roadless areas are the foundation upon which wild ecosystems and viable populations exist. Moreover, intact systems provide a buffer against sudden change from climate alteration, allowing native species to adapt to new conditions.