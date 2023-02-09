Recently, Reps. Melissa Romano, D-Helena, and Tony Brockman, R-Kalispell, penned a letter to Montana newspapers (IR Feb. 3) about the merits of legislative sausage making in Montana versus D.C.

The metaphor came about due to an event where 16 legislators, consisting of both Democrats and Republicans, attended back in early January. They were invited to a location in Clancy to actually see the process of sausage making.

The literal event of sausage making was to demonstrate a way to encourage civility and relationship building in the sausage making of bills in the Legislature.

While both representatives lauded the metaphor and suggested sausage making is better here in Montana than D.C., they did not provide us with a specific example of a bill that showed sausage making at its finest.

Of course one of the reasons we make sausage is because the end product tastes so good, otherwise, why make it?

The metaphor weakens when it comes to bills for the end product rarely tastes or looks good. A good example of this in D.C. was the recent $1.7 trillion omnibus package to fund government spending until September of 2023.

Yes, we had a sausage of earmarks of $15 billion and a sausage of 18 Republicans who supported the Democrats. Did anyone like that sausage? I suppose those who received the money.

I can come up with a better analogy or metaphor than sausage making.

How about the making of pure, distilled water? No one coming upon a pond of water in the desert would ever drink, nor matter how thirsty, from a pond if it contained algae, scum and a dead carcass.

We want the purest water we can find. In the real world, the making of pure water professionally is where much of the contaminants or water impurities are removed. So using this analogy, a pure bill would have much of the contaminants, the algae, and scum of compromise removed which would put the government in more debt or take away the liberties of Americans.

Some of the purest language ever written concerning the liberties of Americans is the Bill of Rights. Currently, SB 154, by Keith Regier (R –Kalispell) is an example of a pure bill. Of course, there will be attempts to make sausage out of this or to label this bill as impure water.

Both Melissa and Tony suggest in their article that they went back to state legislative chambers to share the lessons learned in sausage making, spreading grassroots civility from the ground up.

What would be more revealing is their voting record during this session.

I was amused by one of the lines in the article which stated: “Rather than assign blame to who has most contributed to our acrimonious climate, we could just start by saying we all have fallen short in making the best sausage possible.”

No, we have fallen short in making the best, purest water possible.