Pandemic shows need to reform agricultural system

Family farmers and ranchers working Montana’s rugged landscapes are an essential part of our culture. Grain and pulse crops stretch across our expansive plains. Herds of cattle graze beneath sandstone cliffs and snow-capped mountains. Family-based food producers manage these lands with care and dignity, bolstering the independent spirit of Montana. Sadly though, independent agriculture is in crisis, with corporate monopolies threatening to drown family operations like a massive flood fueled by boardroom greed, legalized corruption, and legislative inaction.

The COVID pandemic has only heightened these problems, further disrupting markets, supply chains, and food safety. Not only are the livelihoods of family operations under threat, the coronavirus has demonstrated the dire vulnerability of our nation’s food security as a whole. As with any crisis, however, we can seize this opportunity to make meaningful change.

The solutions to these problems are no secret; we simply need to strap on our boots and get to work. Some of this work can be done within communities, and folks are stepping up. The Yellowstone Valley Food Hub, started with the help of Northern Plains Resource Council and their Billings-area affiliate, Yellowstone Valley Citizens Council, is a cooperative effort between a dozen family farms and ranches that sells directly to consumers. My family operation is part of the Food Hub, and our collective orders have grown almost ten-fold at times during pandemic-fueled food shortages. While this is not how any of us hoped to expand our businesses, it has illustrated the resiliency of local food systems compared to corporate food models.