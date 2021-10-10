Pandemic exposed the flaws of one-size-fits-all education

Freedom in education is the obvious solution: Let educators choose how to teach and parents choose the best education for their kids. For parents who want their school to require masks, allow them to choose schools that embrace such policies. And give other parents concerned about the effects of masking their kids the same choice.

The problem for most Montana kids is the available education is still determined by their ZIP code. While some privileged parents can afford tuition to private schools and others can homeschool, most working families in Montana have one option in the local public school system — funded by their hard-earned tax dollars. It’s understandable why parents might feel so passionately about how that school system educates their children.

With public schools simply not able to satisfy everyone amid pandemic politics, support is growing among Democrats and Republicans for more freedom in education. A recent national poll showed 76% of Democrats supported allowing parents to take their child’s state-funded education dollars elsewhere to a private or home school if their public school system does not mandate masks. This spring, polling closer to home showed 65% of Montana parents agree they should be able to choose the type of school best for their child.