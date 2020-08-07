Outfitters and guides support Montana Headwaters Legacy Act

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here in Montana, our rivers and streams support almost every facet of a long-standing and cherished way of life. Montana’s waterways provide a living for hundreds of business owners and their employees in the guiding and outfitting industry, which is a large part of the state’s 7.1-billion-dollar outdoor recreation industry. To protect these assets is to protect our heritage, our economy and future generations’ ability to continue in many cases, a long-held family business or trade.

The mission of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association is “to protect, enhance, and effectively represent the Montana Outfitting Industry in all its forms.” To achieve this mission, we work to foster a vibrant professional outfitting industry, in part through promoting the conservation and sustainable, scientifically based, management of Montana’s natural resources. One way we see this vision being achieved is through permanent protection of the state’s most pristine, high quality streams flowing through public lands.