Thank you, Chuck, for your fearless dedication to journalism

We miss our friend.

Montana received a gut punch last week with the death of longtime journalist Charles S. Johnson.

The 74-year-old Johnson, known to all as “Chuck,” had a reporting career that spanned nearly a half century. He was a fixture at the state capitol as he had covered 22 Montana legislative sessions, seven governors, nine U.S. senators and 10 U.S. representatives.

He recently participated in the 50-year celebration of the Montana constitutional convention, a feat made even more amazing in that he covered the event for the Associated Press in 1973.

But this does not even begin to scratch the surface in terms of his legacy.

Chuck counseled, coached and mentored a thundering herd of young reporters, often pointing the way to a good story or clearing a path in which the information was waiting at the end.

And if your story was good, Chuck was the first to let you know.

This is especially ironic in that he was an incredibly competitive reporter who hated to be scooped. He may have come across as everyone’s friend, but don’t be fooled, Chuck was a tough, aggressive journalist who relished the hunt for a story.

But what he permeated most was fairness and trust.

Chuck knew that talking to a source is where the story was. It was never about his ego or entering into a debate. Those who dealt with Chuck said they knew they’d get a fair deal.

And while he has his detractors, every journalist does, most who know him would say he was among the best.

In 2017, the last legislative session that he covered, Chuck was the first in the press room every morning and the last to leave at night. Given the pace he set it was hard to believe he was nearly 40 years older than many of the reporters in the room.

And he usually wrote the story that everyone else coveted.

And while he was being paid by a newspaper to cover the 90-day barrage of legislative madness, he confided to a fellow reporter that he would have done it for free.

He liked it that much.

There was no one more gleeful about covering a budget hearing, or hunting down a lawmaker for a quote somewhere in the capitol, about filing the best story or about sharing an anecdote with anyone within earshot.

It was as if he was always meant to be there.

But the side of Chuck that many saw and endeared him to those who knew him was his natural mentoring skills.

You may have just come to Chuck for advice, but you usually walked away with a stack of notes he compiled or dictated. After he retired, you may have received an email from him suggesting a story. Breakfast with Chuck was a history lesson peppered with amusing tales of years gone by, searing insights and sometime tragic memories.

Chuck set the bar high. It’s tough to think of Montana politics or the press corps without him.

So what do we do?

We should try to be like Chuck. Those of us in the media should be as generous with our time, guidance and information with younger “newbie” reporters and general public as Chuck was with us.

And for those in other occupations, be a welcoming mentor.

We should be encouraging and gracious with others, even if they are competition. We should still try to report stories with the hunger and passion as if we are in our first day on the job and continue to cover these stories with fairness and with the marching orders that “the public has a right to know.”

Our hearts go out to his wife, Pat, his family and close friends. As tough as losing Chuck is for many of us, it is tougher for them.

Yes, he was much more than a journalist. He was a husband, devoted member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral, a lover of history, a political button collector and Chicago Cubs fan.

Those of us lucky enough to have known Chuck know what a good reporter should be. Our biggest tribute to the job he did is to try and be more like him.

We hope Chuck would like that.

We miss our friend.

#30

Donations in Chuck's name can be made to the Chuck Johnson Capital Reporting Fund via the University of Montana Foundation at 950 Arthur Ave., Missoula, Mont., 59812, or to St. Peter's Episcopal Cathedral's Capital Campaign on their website https://www.spchelena.org/give.