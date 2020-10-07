Our leaders need to fight to protect public lands

Growing up in Montana, our rivers, streams and trails gave me endless hours of adventure, and now as a father, some of my fondest memories are teaching my three children how to hunt and fish on the same public lands that I explored as a kid.
Our outdoor way of life is a core part of who we are as Montanans, but it relies on having access to our state’s pristine rivers, streams and lands. Montana’s strong public access laws make us unlike any other state in the nation. Year after year, out-of-state landowners and special interests have tried to infringe on our access to these lands and push schemes to sell them off to the highest bidder.
I’ve always fought to keep these public lands in public hands, and for me, this is a fight that goes back decades. Twenty years ago, when I was an assistant attorney general, I was tasked with defending Montana’s stream access law that gives anglers rights to our rivers from public crossings.
I went up against a lawyer named William Perry Pendley with the Mountain States Legal Foundation. Pendley is infamous for advocating for the sale of our public lands and opposing access laws. This time, Pendley was suing Montana to restrict public access to our streams. In federal court, I stood up and said, “My name is Steve Bullock, I represent the people of Montana, and these streams and rivers belong to all of us.”
We won the case for the people of Montana, but the threats to our public lands – and access to them – are as real today as they were 20 years ago.
So you can imagine my alarm when Pendley was appointed head of the Bureau of Land Management last year. He ran the federal agency with power over 27 million acres of public land in Montana despite his well-recorded opposition to keeping our lands public. Pendley has even said that the Founding Fathers never intended for the government to own public lands. To make matters worse, Sen. Steve Daines supported Pendley’s appointment, despite the threat he posed to our way of life.
To borrow a phrase, the fox was guarding the hen house, and Sen. Daines wasn’t willing to stand up to protect us. So I took action.
I filed a lawsuit to remove Pendley from his position in July, because not only was he unfit to be in charge of Montana’s public lands, but was also serving in his role illegally. He served as the head of the Bureau of Land Management for 424 days without Senate confirmation – a flagrant violation of our Constitution.
On the eve of National Public Lands Day, a federal judge ruled in our favor. Montanans could rest easy knowing that Pendley had to pack his desk and vacate his Director’s Office.
We won this battle to protect our Montana way of life, but I know there will be others. Because while Montanans want to conserve our wild place and protect our blue ribbons streams for fishing, out-of-state developers and special interests will continue to try to sell them off to the highest bidder and restrict access to a wealthy few.
Keeping public lands in public hands can’t just be a slogan politicians throw around in election years. Our leaders in Washington need to fight to protect these lands every day, and Sen. Daines has abdicated his responsibility.
Throughout his time in Washington, Daines has played politics with our lands and often sided with out-of-state developers over Montanans. Daines voted for a measure that risked the sale of these lands to the highest bidder and pushed for what would be the single largest rollback of protections for public lands in our state’s history.
Montanans deserve a Senator that fights tooth and nail for our public lands – not one like Senator Daines who sides with out-of-state interests that threaten our access to these places.
If we want to make sure Montana stays the last best place, we need to stand up to people like Pendley in Washington who attack our way of life. That is what I have done throughout my whole career. I wasn’t afraid to take on Pendley two decades ago, I wasn’t afraid to take him on two months ago, and I sure won’t be giving people like him a free pass in Washington either.
Protecting our public lands – and access to them – isn’t a Republican or Democrat issue – it’s a Montana one, and I’ll take on anyone who tries to infringe on this core part of who we are.
Steve Bullock is governor of Montana and a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate.
