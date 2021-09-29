Open the northern border

I’m incredibly disappointed that the Biden Administration has once again decided to keep Montana’s northern border closed for at least another month.

We should get that border open. Canada is our No. 1 trading partner. While the closure hurts our entire state and country, it’s particularly harmful to communities along Montana’s northern tier. As the state senator from Eureka and Senate District 1, I've seen firsthand the devastating effects of the Biden Administration's decision to keep the northern border closed.

Montana’s congressional delegation has been quoted in the news on the need to reopen the northern border. As president of the Pacific NorthWest Economic Region (PNWER), I heard all three protest the closure during the international PNWER Summit in Big Sky recently. That’s great, but actions speak louder. Sen. Steve Daines has a bill to reopen the Canadian border. This should be a bipartisan effort with help from Sen. Jon Tester.

Sen. Tester, it’s time to act. Eureka and other northern Montana communities are suffering from President Biden’s poor decision making. You’ve been saying the right things, now do the right thing. Please co-sign Sen. Daines’ bill to reopen the Canadian border.

Sen. Mike Cuffe, R-Eureka, is the immediate past president of the Pacific NorthWest Economic Region (PNWER).

