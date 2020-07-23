Open letter to Montana Gov. Steve Bullock from Canyon Creek owners

Also, during this time, testing of staff and residents did occur at Canyon Creek. Residents and staff were screened daily for any signs or symptoms related to COVID-19. Any staff displaying symptoms were not allowed in the community and were advised to seek advice from their health care providers. Residents who displayed signs or symptoms were immediately quarantined and tested for COVID-19. These tests were done in conjunction with RiverStone Health or at local hospitals. All of these residents tested negative during this period.

Canyon Creek is a memory care community. Many of its residents are unclear about their whereabouts and often struggle to understand why certain medical procedures are performed. The COVID-19 test is an unpleasant procedure even for persons who fully understand what is happening. For those who don’t, it can be frightening. Nonetheless, we proceeded to have all residents who may have been symptomatic tested under our rigorous monitoring and screening protocols.

Given the vigorous efforts at Canyon Creek to monitor and screen against the COVID-19 infection, the limited scope of the sentinel program and the potential impact of testing on residents, Canyon Creek along with many other Montana providers declined to participate in the voluntary sentinel testing program offered on June 16th.