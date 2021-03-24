One shot or two shots, oh what a relief it is

Susan is very tech savvy. My computer skills, however, are beyond very limited. In fact, I gave up using a laptop years ago and rely solely on my cellphone.

The night before the 9 a.m. vaccine ticket challenge, we sat down with our cellphones and compared notes. We wanted to be prepared. Remember, we had lots of competition to score two of the very limited tickets.

At 8:44 a.m. that Friday morning, me with my tea and Susan with her coffee and both with our cellphones, we were ready.

In 25 years or so, I've bought no more than a handful of lottery tickets. In other words, I don't gamble but, I was playing the vaccine lottery and like gambling, the odds were not very good.

At 9 a.m., we both tried to log on to EventBrite, the vaccine ticket site. I got in within seconds, while Susan was still struggling for several minutes. When she finally got into the system, it was way too late - all 900 tickets were gone.

We did not know until we got into the system that we had to pick a specific time on one of two days to get a shot. The 900 doses were divided into 450 shots over two days.

Quick thinking took me to the last time slot, 5 p.m. on the second day, figuring many of our competitors would be trying for a slot on the first day.