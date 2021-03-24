One shot or two shots, oh what a relief it is

When you are eligible, do yourself, your family, friends, neighbors and everyone you come in contact with a big favor -- get a shot in the arm.
In the past couple of months I've spoken with dozens of friends and neighbors about getting vaccinated. Each person who has received a shot in the arm has said the same thing, "what a relief!" I have only encountered one person, a woman about my age, who said she doesn't know enough about the vaccine and for that reason she is choosing to not get a shot. I tried to explain to her that I too do not understand the vaccine, but I trust the scientists and want to avail myself of all precautions available now. Masks and social distancing are a must, of course, even with shots.
We ended the fairly lengthy discussion with her saying she would think more about the vaccine and listen to and read what the scientists have to say. My parting shot, pun intended, was "get the shot for your children and grandchildren." She smiled.
The challenge for my spouse Susan and I to get vaccinated against COVID began in earnest earlier this winter, when it was announced that there would be 900 doses of a vaccine in late January for folks 70 and older. We didn't know which vaccine, we just knew that we each wanted a shot.
It was a challenge because thousands of Lewis and Clark County residents were eligible and to get a ticket for the vaccine you had to compete online, starting at 9 a.m. on a Friday morning.
Susan is very tech savvy. My computer skills, however, are beyond very limited. In fact, I gave up using a laptop years ago and rely solely on my cellphone.
The night before the 9 a.m. vaccine ticket challenge, we sat down with our cellphones and compared notes. We wanted to be prepared. Remember, we had lots of competition to score two of the very limited tickets.
At 8:44 a.m. that Friday morning, me with my tea and Susan with her coffee and both with our cellphones, we were ready.
In 25 years or so, I've bought no more than a handful of lottery tickets. In other words, I don't gamble but, I was playing the vaccine lottery and like gambling, the odds were not very good.
At 9 a.m., we both tried to log on to EventBrite, the vaccine ticket site. I got in within seconds, while Susan was still struggling for several minutes. When she finally got into the system, it was way too late - all 900 tickets were gone.
We did not know until we got into the system that we had to pick a specific time on one of two days to get a shot. The 900 doses were divided into 450 shots over two days.
Quick thinking took me to the last time slot, 5 p.m. on the second day, figuring many of our competitors would be trying for a slot on the first day.
The site responded with a question, how many tickets do you want? As I hit two the site responded positively and I yelled, "Susan, I did it. I did it, we have two tickets on the second day at the very last time slot!" Meanwhile, she had a few choice words, as did many others, who were not so lucky.
As Jan. 20, approached, we began wondering how long we would be sitting in our car in line on a cold winter day at the fairgrounds, waiting our turn for our first of two shots. We learned the vaccine was the two-shot Pfizer. Fine with us, just "git er done."
We decided to get to the fairgrounds 20 minutes early, hoping we would be close to the front of the line for the 5 p.m. shots.
Upon arriving it looked like we would be near the front of the 5 p.m.-ers. One of the kind traffic volunteers asked us to show our tickets. We gladly showed him our cellphone with the information. He told us that the next person we would meet would ask us a few questions and give us each a form to complete -- full names, date of birth and a few health status questions. We used the 10-minute wait to answer the questions.
The vaccine shots were being given by the friendly and very professional staff from St. Peter's Health, PureView and the Lewis and Clark County Health Department in a building big enough for several, I think eight, cars at a time. We were first in our group and were directed to drive to the other end of the building. When we stopped, we were asked for the completed forms and in which arm would we like the shots. Our responses, "left."
They told us we would feel a sting from the needle, and it would be very quick. They were right, it was quick and we barely felt the shot.
We were then given a vaccination card that was marked to show the date of our first shot and a note that the second shot would be on a specific day in three weeks.
The big garage-like door in front of us then opened and we were directed to a line of cars and told we would be there for 15 minutes, a precaution to check for any immediate adverse reactions. Neither of us had a reaction and 15 minutes later we were on our way home.
Days, weeks and a couple months have passed with no reaction, but a deep feeling of relief!
We had been told to plan on getting the second shot at the same time of day as the first one. So, on the 21st day after our first shots, we arrived a half-hour early for our 5 p.m. time slot.
The traffic volunteer asked to see our vaccine cards then motioned us to proceed to the line of cars. By 4:45 p.m. we were in and out of the building, each with shots, again in our left arms. Another 15-minute wait and off we went.
No reaction, none to the shots, but, we both expressed a very deep feeling of relief.
We can't say enough good things about the volunteers and staff from the county, PureView and St. Peter's. No doubt there were many logistical issues to be resolved for such an important public health undertaking. Overall, it was an incredibly well-organized event.
And, while discussing public health, a special shoutout to Lewis and Clark County Health Officer Drenda Niemann and her staff for their hard work to keep us safe and healthy.
Now nearly two months later we are still telling friends and others who have not had the vaccine what a great job the staff did and what a wonderful feeling of relief we have.
We know that even with the shots, it is still important to keep wearing a mask and distancing 6 feet apart. We will win this fight, if we all do our part.
Chuck Butler of Helena is a former newspaper reporter, a former senior executive with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana and Vermont, current president of the Helena Ambassadors and a current community representative on the Independent Record editorial board. He has lived in Lewis and Clark County since May 1985. His wife Susan taught high school seniors English in Vermont and Arizona.