On the road to red, we're better together

Each time we cast a vote, we are shaping the future of our country. But never before in my lifetime has a vote been of higher consequence than it will on November 3rd.

As we know, the socialist insurgence within the Democratic Party did not die at the end of Bernie Sanders’ campaign this spring. In fact, the opposite is true. Socialist principles define the Democratic Party this cycle.

As a result of the Democrats’ shift to the left, only one party’s candidates are left to stand for the freedom that Americans have defended for generations – and that is the Republican Party. To protect this freedom, it is incumbent upon each of us as Republicans to come together and ensure our winning message is delivered.

Whether moderate, conservative, or libertarian, each of us prizes the Republican values that go hand-in-hand with our Montana way of life. Rugged individualism, an independent spirit, a strong work ethic, personal responsibility, and a commitment to our families and communities define us all. We are the party of the working class, agriculture community, small businesses, tribes, and every day Montanans. We represent Montana, and we’re all on the same team.