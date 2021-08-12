Oil and gas operations can fuel Montana's economic recovery

It is no secret that Montana is full of natural resources. Access to an abundance of fossil fuels and renewable resources makes our state one of the nation’s largest energy suppliers, and our communities have long benefited from the revenue generated by statewide oil and natural gas operations — especially in Richland County.

As Richland County commissioners, we are well-versed in oil and gas operations and understand just how critical oil and gas tax revenue is for local and state budgets. We are at the heart of Montana’s oil and gas country — 43% of oil and gas is produced here, the highest concentration in the state. In 2015, the total value of oil production in Montana was $1.15 billion. Our county routinely receives some of the highest amounts in state oil and gas tax revenues due to the energy sector’s robust presence here, benefiting our local schools, businesses, hospitals and other critical institutions.

Suffice to say, we know energy.

But we also know that the current debate surrounding the energy industry is swirling around the climate crisis and how to solve it. Federal proposals concerning oil and gas drilling permits, as well as increases to the corporate and Global Intangible Low Tax Income (GILTI) rates, have been put forth to help raise money for infrastructure development and fight climate change.