Now is the time to help our fellow warriors in Afghanistan

An open letter to Congress and the president of the United States:
Now is the time to act. Last week, last month, last year were all the times to act as well, but those necessary actions were not taken, and our fellow warriors in Afghanistan and Iraq, the interpreters and other support forces eligible for the Special Immigration Visas (SIVs), need our government to act now. Today. This hour.
The signatory veteran and military support organizations below represent and serve U.S. combat veterans who served side by side with Afghan and Iraqi personnel, who believe these fellow warriors deserve our support and protection, and who believe the U.S. government has failed in its responsibilities to these coalition and allied forces. Whether it be through avoidable and unnecessary delays in the processing of the SIV applications, or the abandonment of these fellow warriors to the doubtful mercies of the Taliban forces, we have failed as a country to honor our commitments. That must be reversed now.
First, if an Afghan national is at Karzai International Airport, or any other airport U.S. or friendly forces control, they need to be airlifted out as soon as we’ve secured the necessary transportation for U.S. citizens and citizens of treaty ally countries who need U.S. assistance. We realize those with pending SIV applications likely cannot be brought directly to the territorial limits of the 50 United States, but they must be evacuated from Afghanistan and taken to a safe haven, whether that be a partner third-country, or an overseas U.S. military facility like Sigonella IT, Rota SP, Guam, or even Guantanamo Bay, to name a few. The U.S. evacuation mission should not end on Aug. 31, if at least 50,000 SIV applicants and their family members have not been evacuated.
Second, the U.S. government must dramatically increase and expedite the processing of the SIV applications. No evacuation, especially to a non-U.S. territory location, should be delayed while awaiting this processing. The U.S. government has the means to process these applications outside of Afghanistan and Iraq, and it must dedicate the resources necessary, as well as modify the application processes where necessary, to get these possibly eligible Afghan and Iraqi personnel and their families to safety. The processing of these visa applications should be elevated to the highest of priorities as soon possible, recognizing the clear and immediate danger under which these potential SIV applicants, and their families, live.
Third, given the emergent and immediate need to process these applications, we recommend an Interagency Task Force — led by the Department of Defense, to take advantage of its extensive experience with noncombatant evacuation operations, as well as its National Guard and Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officer resources — be established immediately to significantly expand and accelerate the State Department’s processes.
Fourth, the U.S. government must establish an annual budget line through the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, to support community programs which then support SIV applicants in the U.S. A SIV specific general grant program to which community organizations could apply may be a good first start.
Many of us heard during our military service, often from the foreign nationals with whom we serve, “America is great, because America is good.” At this time, with regards to these fellow Afghan and Iraqi warriors, we do not believe America is doing the good it must, and so therefore is at considerable danger of losing some of its greatness. Please don’t let this happen on your watch. Fix this now.
We are all dedicated to making the transition for these fellow warriors as seamless and welcoming as possible, and we are ready to assist the U.S. government and these SIV applicants and families now. Please put us to work.
Very Respectfully,
No One Left Behind
Mighty Oaks Foundation Heroes Athletic Association
Chief Warrant Officers Association of the USCG Armed Forces Marketing Council
America’s Warrior Partnership
Healing Household 6
Military Order of the Purple Heart The Independence Fund
AMVETS
Association of the U.S. Navy Sea Service Family Foundation National Defense Committee
Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the US United Valor