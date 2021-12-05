Not seeking re-election to county commission

From my very early days, I have questioned groupthink. I colored outside the lines and succeeded in some roles and not in others. Through it all, it has always been my desire to raise others up to help them realize their own goals. Throughout my life, public service has been an avenue to see this interest realized, giving me purpose and energy. From my high school days in Key Club, to the honor of being selected to attend Boys State, to serving as chairman of the Helena Citizens Council and various other service organizations throughout the years. Therefore, in 2015 when I was asked to consider being a candidate for the office of county commissioner I was pleased and humbled.

However, when considering the role of “politician,” I have never considered myself to be one. In fact, I’m not a very good one. I can speak for many who have put themselves forward as candidates for public office that the hard work it takes to campaign, raise funds, and present oneself and platform to the voters is invigorating, and difficult in itself. It is a presentation of ideas based on ideals. It is the process of building and earning the trust of the citizens you hope to represent. It also drives home the very real prospect of doing the heavy lifting. Because once elected, doing the work of local government is not so much about politics as it is about public safety, country roads, infrastructure, and main street. It’s about making decisions based on a future vision that can be the greatest benefit for the greatest number of citizens on myriad issues.

You see, it’s easy to promise everyone what they want to hear and be popular. It is quite another to sweat the tough stuff, awaken in the wee hours of the morning asking oneself, what don’t I know? Am I on the right track? What are the alternatives? Is there a better way? Is my decision based on objectivity? Is it in the best interest of the many? Is it defensible? Did I do my homework? Am I a leader or a politician? It isn’t about getting ‘above the fold’ headlines. You see, it isn’t about me.

Instead, I have always aspired to be a leader rather than the politician (that outcome is a judgement for others to make), as I believe a core attribute of a leader is someone who lifts others up, an important consideration in this role that serves so many. It is that leader I would like to see serving the citizens of Lewis and Clark County into the future as your commissioner.

Having said that, I regret to tell you I won’t be that individual as I will not be seeking re-election for the District 3 seat on the Lewis and Clark County Commission, due to health issues.

It won’t be easy to leave the position and the wonderful professionals with whom I have been privileged to know and work with since 2017. It is because of them that we have made great strides on several difficult issues within the county. Many of which I am proud to have influenced throughout my time on the commission. You trusted me and I have taken that trust personally. Therefore, I will continue to serve you to the best of my ability until the end of my term.

Jim McCormick is a member of the Lewis and Clark County Commission.

