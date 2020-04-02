NorthWestern should cancel recent rate increase

As a state legislator, I’ve been saying for years that NorthWestern Energy has been gaming the system and that the Public Service Commission has allowed that to happen. We now find ourselves in a situation where profits for NorthWestern Energy have been steadily increasing with 2019 setting a new record for the company. We simply can’t afford for this to continue.

Unlike most businesses, NorthWestern Energy is guaranteed a payment based on the value of what they own. The more stuff they own, the more they get from their customers. The higher the value placed on the stuff they own, the more money they get from their customers. Because of this odd deal, NorthWestern Energy has had an incentive to buy lots of expensive assets like dams and coal burning electrical generating plants. Ratepayers have to pay them for that. Worse yet, NorthWestern Energy has overstated the value of the stuff they bought. We have to repay them at those inflated values. As I see it, it’s a driving factor behind why NorthWestern Energy customers pay higher rates than the other regulated monopoly in our state, MDU.