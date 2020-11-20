NorthWestern Energy needs pivot to renewable future

Let’s not forget: NorthWestern’s most recent tangle with the PSC followed its failed year-long effort to secure purchase approval for the troubled Colstrip project via an unusual ask of the state legislature. I sat on the House Energy and Telecommunications Committee the day that the bill’s sponsor told stunned lawmakers that the effort to win approval through the legislature was designed to bypass the PSC’s robust, technical public hearing process. For that and a variety of other important reasons, the project failed to gain support from a bipartisan group of legislators, and in April of 2019 the bill was shelved by the state House on a vote of 37 to 60.

Fast forward: In what must be seen as a win for consumers, NorthWestern and the grid’s many stakeholders can now regroup and redirect with a focus on building a more modern and environmentally responsible electric grid in the Treasure State.

Doing so, we’ll follow the lead of the majority of blue-chip utilities across the West that have begun the difficult task of planning for the termination of traditional coal operations that are costly and environmentally irresponsible, and in their stead building lower-cost, efficient and clean energy facilities paired with utility-scale storage that promise lifecycle costs markedly lower than the replaced traditional technologies.