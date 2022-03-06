NorthWestern Energy committed to reliable, affordable and environmentally sustainable energy service

At NorthWestern Energy, environmental stewardship is core to who we are and what we do. We are also stewards of nearly $6 billion of Montana’s critical electric and natural gas infrastructure and providers of essential service.

NorthWestern Energy continues to add renewable energy resources to our portfolio.

Some contracts with projects are ending, and when contract end each can renew their power purchase agreement with NorthWestern Energy at a price and on terms that are fair to our customers at that time. We continue to receive requests for renewable contracts and currently have more than 400 megawatts of such projects in various stages of that process.

NorthWestern Energy is committing to achieve carbon neutrality in our electric and natural gas operations by 2050. This will allow us to do our part, as a relatively small company serving a large and dynamic region, to help achieve the goal of limiting the global temperature increase to less than 2° Celsius (3.6° Fahrenheit).

Our Net Zero commitment builds on and advances our 2019 pledge to reduce the carbon intensity of our Montana electric supply portfolio 90% by 2045, compared to a 2010 baseline. Adopting a company-wide Net Zero commitment is the next important step.

Sustainability requires meeting today’s needs while preparing to meet tomorrow’s.

Last month in Montana, our customers relied on us to keep the lights and heat on during sub-zero temperatures that lasted several days. NorthWestern Energy’s Montana customers’ need for energy, both gas and electric, was at an all-time peak Feb. 23. Our employees work year-around to be ready for those extreme conditions.

Reliable energy service is important not just to the comfort but to the safety of our customers and the communities we serve.

We have about 450 megawatts of wind currently helping to serve Montana, over twice our 222 megawatts from Colstrip. Wind can be a great energy resource, but tends not to produce during high pressure, when we usually see our greatest demand, either winter or summer. You can see both what our Montana customers are using and the resources that are serving them on our web page at https://www.northwesternenergy.com/clean-energy/where-does-your-energy-come-from/electric-generation

In the future, technology development will provide even more opportunities for NorthWestern Energy to add carbon-free resources. This will include long-duration generation and storage strategies as they become operationally sound and cost-effective, to integrate and balance intermittent resources and to meet our customers’ needs during extended winter and summer periods of peak demand.

We will do nothing to jeopardize reliable service or affordability for all of our customers and communities.

NorthWestern Energy’s foundation today includes a company-wide electric generation portfolio that provided 56% of our customers’ energy from carbon-free resources in 2021, compared with the national electricity utility average of about 40%. In Montana, 59% of our customers’ energy was from carbon-free resources in 2021. Our natural gas system has a leak per mile rate that is better than the industry average thanks to our investments in pipeline infrastructure and leak detection capabilities.

I invite you to learn more about NorthWestern Energy’s Net Zero Vision at https://www.northwesternenergy.com/clean-energy/net-zero-by-2050.

We are excited to take this next step in our ongoing environmental stewardship. Working together, we will all succeed in an even cleaner energy future.

Bob Rowe is the chief executive officer of NorthWestern Energy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0