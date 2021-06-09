Nonprofit proposal for Helena Civic Center raises many concerns

The following is a condensed summary of comments submitted to the mayor and City Commission.
Big Sky Institute for the Advancement of Nonprofits (BSI) has many concerns about the “Nonprofit Model” that has been proposed by the Helena Civic Center (HCC) Steering Committee in the recommendations presented to the Mayor and City Commissioners during an Administrative Meeting on April 28, 2021. The proposal entails having the proposed nonprofit lease the HCC from the city, and take over staffing, programming and managing the center. The committee’s case for adopting a nonprofit model is substantially based on examples of nonprofit, community-based, arts and cultural centers highlighted in its recommendations.
The proposal to create a new nonprofit and authorize it to raise significant annual funding to underwrite the HCC is the Achilles' heel of the recommendations. Steering Committee members have made dismissive comments about the realities of fundraising competition raised by community members. BSI has witnessed a lack of understanding by Steering Committee members regarding the ill will that their dismissive comments have caused among members of the Helena nonprofit community.
The community centers run by nonprofits cited in the Steering Committee’s recommendations provided interesting historical data about the successes of the featured nonprofits. Good to know. But here’s the conundrum: those nonprofits were formed out of small grassroots efforts fueled by passion and dedication of core leaders during the 1970s-80s, when conditions were far more conducive to establishing new nonprofits. Current conditions are dramatically different – and the “here and now” is what must be considered when evaluating the merits of starting a new, performing arts nonprofit in Helena.
Here are some of the ways in which conditions have changed:
- Devolution of federal government responsibilities -- Devolution of federally funded programs to local communities and the nonprofits which run the programs has been going on for years. This accelerated in various nonprofit subsectors during the Trump presidency. As well, the Montana Legislature cut taxes, and in many areas reduced anticipated funding for health and human services programs administered by nonprofits. The fundraising impact locally and statewide has been accelerated growth in large nonprofits seeking community financial support when historically, they had been self-reliant on government funding. More and more organizations are seeking slices of the community philanthropic pie at a time when the pie has not grown to meet this increased demand.
- Complex challenges being addressed -- The personal challenges of clients being served by many human services nonprofits are both complex and costly to address. This is further complicated by the de-institutionalization of individuals with disabilities that has taken place across the country, including Helena. High quality supportive services and treatment for clients are far preferable than simply warehousing individuals. This translates to more staff and increased operating costs. YWCA Helena historically had a very small staff; currently it has 13 staff and two VISTAs. Helena Food Share used to have a relatively small staff; now they are at 14 staff. Florence Crittenton historically had a small staff; currently they are at 32 staff.
- Capital campaigns -- Also competing for local discretionary philanthropic dollars are capital campaigns currently underway for such entities as the Holter Museum of Art, Good Samaritan Ministries, Shodair Children’s Hospital, the Montana Heritage Center, and others in the pipeline.
There are limits to the pool of discretionary philanthropic dollars in Helena that are available to nonprofits seeking local financial support. The grantmaking and foundation-based philanthropy world is not as abundant and free-flowing as HCC Steering Committee members have suggested. Establishing a new, high-profile nonprofit not only increases challenges for small nonprofits with limited staff and limited community visibility who compete for these dollars – it poses serious potential for collateral damage to these groups.
BSI recommends the city establish a permanent Helena Civic Center endowment whose earnings will help reduce HCC rental fees. Such offsets will increase affordability and encourage more rentals – which will drive increasing HCC revenues. Moreover, by properly establishing and administering the endowment, donors and businesses will be able to take advantage of the Montana Endowment Tax Credit provisions which reduce taxes paid by individuals and businesses. This is an invaluable financial incentive that can philanthropically galvanize the special feelings that so many in our community already hold for our iconic community jewel, the Helena Civic Center.
Michael D. Schechtman is executive director of the Big Sky Institute for the Advancement of Nonprofits in Helena.