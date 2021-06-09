Nonprofit proposal for Helena Civic Center raises many concerns

The following is a condensed summary of comments submitted to the mayor and City Commission.

Big Sky Institute for the Advancement of Nonprofits (BSI) has many concerns about the “Nonprofit Model” that has been proposed by the Helena Civic Center (HCC) Steering Committee in the recommendations presented to the Mayor and City Commissioners during an Administrative Meeting on April 28, 2021. The proposal entails having the proposed nonprofit lease the HCC from the city, and take over staffing, programming and managing the center. The committee’s case for adopting a nonprofit model is substantially based on examples of nonprofit, community-based, arts and cultural centers highlighted in its recommendations.

The proposal to create a new nonprofit and authorize it to raise significant annual funding to underwrite the HCC is the Achilles' heel of the recommendations. Steering Committee members have made dismissive comments about the realities of fundraising competition raised by community members. BSI has witnessed a lack of understanding by Steering Committee members regarding the ill will that their dismissive comments have caused among members of the Helena nonprofit community.