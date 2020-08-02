× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a political campaign ad aired last month, gubernatorial candidate Mike Cooney was criticized as never having held a “real job.” Cooney’s employment history includes several years as executive director of Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies, a statewide nonprofit organization headquartered in Helena. Accordingly, Big Sky Institute for the Advancement of Nonprofits is going on record for all those who might like to be governor – nonprofit jobs are more than real – they are essential. And they constitute a very significant part of Montana’s economy.

The current coronavirus pandemic has put vulnerable populations at risk in communities across Montana, the U.S. and the world at large. In Helena, nonprofits are at the forefront in battling the pandemic, and in helping community members who need to remain sheltered at home due to health and age considerations. Illustrative examples include St. Peter’s Health and PureView Health Center – terrific health care nonprofits that our community counts on for testing, detecting and treatment of the coronavirus. Helena Food Share has played a heroic role in mobilizing staff and volunteers to get healthy food to the elderly and disabled who need to be sheltered at home, as well as to the newly unemployed and those who have had significant reductions in paid hours. These nonprofit jobs are more than real jobs – they are critical to our community’s well-being.