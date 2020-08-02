In a political campaign ad aired last month, gubernatorial candidate Mike Cooney was criticized as never having held a “real job.” Cooney’s employment history includes several years as executive director of Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies, a statewide nonprofit organization headquartered in Helena. Accordingly, Big Sky Institute for the Advancement of Nonprofits is going on record for all those who might like to be governor – nonprofit jobs are more than real – they are essential. And they constitute a very significant part of Montana’s economy.
The current coronavirus pandemic has put vulnerable populations at risk in communities across Montana, the U.S. and the world at large. In Helena, nonprofits are at the forefront in battling the pandemic, and in helping community members who need to remain sheltered at home due to health and age considerations. Illustrative examples include St. Peter’s Health and PureView Health Center – terrific health care nonprofits that our community counts on for testing, detecting and treatment of the coronavirus. Helena Food Share has played a heroic role in mobilizing staff and volunteers to get healthy food to the elderly and disabled who need to be sheltered at home, as well as to the newly unemployed and those who have had significant reductions in paid hours. These nonprofit jobs are more than real jobs – they are critical to our community’s well-being.
This is an election year, and the damage that the pandemic has caused to Montana’s economy elevates job retention and creation as a critical campaign issue for gubernatorial candidates. How do these very real nonprofit jobs factor into Montana’s economy? In 2018, the Montana Department of Labor reported that nonprofits paid 51,486 employees over $2.2 billion in wages. These figures represent 11.2% of all workers in the state, and 11.5% of all wages paid. According to the Johns Hopkins Center for Civil Society Studies, when considering private employment (excluding government jobs), Montana’s nonprofits account for 14.7% of employment. The report maintains that 5% of the jobs in a state’s economy is considered a significant economic sector; the nonprofit sector dramatically exceeds that threshold.
The contributions of nonprofits, including local community foundations, to community vitality and quality of life considerations are central to both job retention and job creation for private sector employment as well as nonprofit jobs. For example, Helena’s special museums, arts and cultural organizations not only enrich life for Helena-area community members, they also draw visitors from across Montana and beyond our state’s borders. Helena’s local land trust and its myriad partners have developed and maintained an incredible system of trails that serve the disabled, avid hikers and mountain bikers. Local residents love and extensively use these trails, which also draw large numbers of out-of-town users who contribute to the local economy.
What is not well understood in Montana and elsewhere is the hugely important role that nonprofits play in bringing hundreds of millions of dollars into Montana’s local economies by virtue of the grants they receive from the federal government, national and regional foundations, and contributions from individual donors. These dollars circulate locally through nonprofits purchasing goods and services, including office rentals, utilities and equipment purchases. The dollars also circulate as employee wages that are spent on housing, utilities, mortgage payments, food, clothing, health services, transportation, entertainment and much more.
Like other states, Montana’s key economic development tools for job retention and job creation are designed for private sector businesses, and not for nonprofits. For example, tax incentives and access to capital through loans are not drivers for the nonprofit economy. Gubernatorial candidates who plan to run on economic development as a key component in their campaigns will be well-served by deepening their understandings of what drives the nonprofit economy, and by advocating for initiatives and policies that are uniquely and appropriately crafted for the state’s nonprofit sector.
So this is both the challenge and the opportunity. BSI calls upon all gubernatorial candidates to develop and publicize their platform of policies and initiatives that will sustainably strengthen and grow Montana’s nonprofit economy. Thoughtful debate on this topic will advance our state, our communities, economic development, and Montana’s iconic standing as The Last Best Place.
Michael D. Schechtman is executive director of Big Sky Institute for the Advancement of Nonprofits
