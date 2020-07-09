No reason to bulldoze, log roadless area

Sediment running off the clearcuts is another primary reason why logging in municipal watersheds is a very bad idea. A recent article in British Columbia noted: “Community watersheds across the province used to be off-limits to logging. But in recent decades that’s all changed. Now communities face escalating costs as mudslides trigger boil-water advisories and the need for pricey water-treatment plants.” Those upgrades run in the tens of millions of dollars – and while wildfires might produce runoff in certain extreme weather conditions, it is absolutely assured that high-elevation logging roads and clearcuts will dump silt into headwater streams.

But since we obviously can’t trust the Forest Service to protect our roadless lands, the best way to keep our remaining roadless lands from being ripped apart by bulldozers and clearcuts is for Congress to designate them as formal wilderness areas. The Lazy Man and Jericho Mountain Inventoried Roadless Areas are wilderness quality lands and would be designated as wilderness under the Northern Rockies Ecosystem Protection Act (NREPA). This legislation is currently pending in Congress as S. 827 in the Senate with 16 sponsors and as H.R. 1321 in the House, with 44 sponsors. NREPA would protect the Lazyman and Jericho Mountain inventoried roadless areas and preserve them as an important Continental Divide-area wildlife corridor.