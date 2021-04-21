No proof, no evidence, no truth

Our local newspaper recently carried a lengthy report on the echoes in Montana of the claims that led to the Jan. 6, 2020, U.S. Capitol insurrection. Among others, the paper provided statements from state legislators confirming their belief that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and was replete with fraud. These same claims were made by Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale, and continue to flood the web and social media. These allegations, started before the election, have been used, tweeted and retweeted by the President and voiced in numerous rallies and protests countless times.

All this is old news. But, two things struck me from reading the newspaper article.

The first was the oft-repeated statement that no courts have been willing to hear these claims of fraud. This is absolutely and unequivocally untrue.