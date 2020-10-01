No, commercial timber sales are not profitable for Forest Service

The Forest Service estimated that the timber company that logged the East Deer Lodge commercial timber sale received a $2.4 million federal taxpayer subsidy on this project alone.

Nor is Region One the only place that the Forest Service loses money on commercial timber sales. A report by the Center for a Sustainable Economy found “taxpayer losses of nearly $2 billion a year associated with the federal logging program carried out on National Forest and Bureau of Land Management lands.”

Adding to these losses are significant “externalized” costs to the public that the Forest Service does not count such as pre-commercial thinning of forests that will later be clearcut; fruitless attempts to keep sediment from newly-bulldozed logging roads and clearcuts out of streams; and the equally futile attempt to stop new noxious weed infestations brought in on bulldozers, trucks, and other logging equipment.

When new logging roads are bulldozed into unroaded areas the sediment runoff also cements spawning gravels, smothers fish eggs, and kills aquatic insects — which negate expensive restoration efforts for endangered species such as bull trout. More logging also reduces secure forest habitat for elk, which then seek safety on private lands and results in problems from game damage.